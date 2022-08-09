ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
SFGate

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Bomber#Government Of Pakistan#Omar Khalid#Pakistani#The Pakistani Taliban#Tehrik#Ttp
AFP

Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing

British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have made him the target of Iranian death threats, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye after he was repeatedly stabbed at a literary event in New York state Friday. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," said agent Andrew Wylie, who added that as of now Rushdie cannot speak.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy