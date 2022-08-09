Read full article on original website
Colombia's Grupo SURA posts 30.3% jump in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA, Colombia's largest investment company, rose 30.3% in the second quarter from the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Nutanix, Bay Area unicorn tech startup once valued at $2B, laying off 270 employees
A Bay Area cloud tech startup once valued at more than $2 billion, has laid off 270 employees. Nutanix, an enterprise cloud software firm headquartered in San Jose, announced the layoffs — which comprise 4% of the company’s more than 6,000 staffers globally — in an SEC filing dated Tuesday.
