Canton, OH

Perfect doughy pizza, flavorful wings and rolls at Camellone Italian American Cuisine

By Kelsey Davis, The Repository
 3 days ago

CANTON — Tucked in the plaza with the National Beauty College across the street from Raisin Rack sits Camellone Italian American Cuisine . The shop is set up mainly for carryout orders but does offer limited seating.

My husband, Austin, and I visited on a Sunday evening to pick up a carryout order. We arrived a little early, so we hung out and watched while they finished our order. The workers were friendly and fast.

We ordered a large Detroit-style Hawaiian pizza ($21.99), garlic rolls ($7.29) and a half dozen garlic Parmesan wings ($8.49).

I know pineapple on pizza is polarizing. Some people absolutely love it, while others hate it. I love it. You won’t change my mind, so don’t try.

Camellone’s Hawaiian pizza has an oil garlic sauce, ham, pineapple and bacon. The pizza is very doughy, in a good way. The dough is very soft, a bit sweet and has a great flavor. It’s not crunchy at all, with just the right amount of chew.

The oil garlic sauce is subtle, but adds a nice touch to the pizza. I felt that the toppings could have been dispersed a little more evenly. Being a huge pineapple fan, I was hoping for more. But the flavor was still great.

Knowing how great this pizza was makes me want to try others from Camellone. Oil garlic sauce isn’t traditional and it was done so well, it makes me wonder how great a more traditional pizza would be. I tend to go for a pepperoni and cheese pizza or Hawaiian, so I’d love to compare the two.

When we decided to add garlic rolls to our order, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I think my mind went somewhere in the realm of dinner rolls or pepperoni rolls, so I was surprised to see what resembled crescent rolls when I opened the box.

I also didn’t expect there to be so many of them. With 12 rolls and two sauce containers, it felt like a bit much. But we loved them, so they didn’t go to waste.

I’m not sure which I loved more, the pizza or the garlic rolls. These rolls had such a great flavor, and they weren’t greasy like some garlic breadsticks can be. They had a nice garlic seasoning on top and were cooked to a perfect softness with a nice light brown color. Dipped in the marinara sauce, they were perfection.

OK, so maybe I liked them more than the pizza.

Now onto the chicken wings — Austin’s favorite part of the meal. He kept going on and on about how great the flavor was. He likes chicken wings, but I’ve never heard him rave about any the way he did about Camellone’s.

We got the garlic Parmesan flavor, but Austin said the chicken itself tasted amazing. I tried one too, and I thought the same thing. I’m not a big chicken wing fan, but even I liked these. The chicken was juicy, and the flavor was just enough. Usually if I do have chicken wings, I need some kind of sauce, but these were great without any.

Overall, the flavor of everything was just perfect, and nothing was overcooked in the slightest. Our meal was so delicious that I can’t wait to try more on the menu.

Camellone’s menu includes Detroit-style pizzas, New York-style pizzas, low-carb pizzas, specialty pizzas, salads, boats (including lasagna, veggie and meatball), Camellzones, stromboli, a variety of desserts, spaghetti dishes and other pasta dishes, subs, wings and soup.

Camellone’s Italian American Cuisine is at 4630 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Orders can be made by calling 330-754-6995 or online at camellone.com .

Camellone Italian American Cuisine

Taste − I’m a huge pizza fan, and Camellone's blew me away. The dough made it stand out from other local pizza shops. 5/5 stars

Ambiance− It’s a pizza shop. It’s small, clean and bright inside. 4/5 stars

Service− They were friendly on the phone and in person. They were fast to get our order ready when we arrived early. 5/5 stars

Concept− A pizza shop is not a new concept, but their dough stands out from competitors. You can tell they take their time and do things right. 4.5/5 stars

Price− The prices seem a little high compared to some other local pizza shops, but the food is such a high quality that it makes sense. 4/5 stars

Overall rating− 4.5 stars

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Perfect doughy pizza, flavorful wings and rolls at Camellone Italian American Cuisine

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
