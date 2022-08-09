Want to buy a giant indoor sports complex? Jackson SportsDome headed to auction

JACKSON TWP. – Jeff Kiko has sold plenty of buildings during his time in the family's business ― but a sports dome?

"Never," he said.

He'll get a crack at one though, at noon Aug. 25, when Kiko Co. offers The SportDome in an absolute auction. The sale will be open simultaneously to in-person and online bidders.

The auction is unusual for several reasons.

For starters, similar complexes are few and far between. Then, throw in the fact it's difficult to estimate an ultimate price tag. Typically, buyers and sellers can come up with a ballpark figure, based on similar properties in similar locations. But that's really not an option in this case.

"There are no (comparables) out there," he said.

The appraised value of the dome and property is more than $1.9 million, according to information from the Stark County Auditor's office.

There's a new dome in town

The dome and its 16 acres on Portage Street NW are effectively owned by the three children of Richard Kempthorn, who died in 2019. Eric Kempthorn, president of Kempthorn Motors and one of two sons, said the family decided now is the time to sell the place, which opened in 1993, because none of them are getting any younger.

The clincher, he added, is the recent addition of a dome that houses the Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton.

Earlier this year, the Village announced youth sports leagues and other activities at The SportDome would move into the new dome, and that The SportDome's manager had been hired to run it.

"We never wanted to exit the business," Eric Kempthorn said, adding his dad's mission in opening the SportDome was to ensure athletic opportunities and facilities were available to the community. "So, with the Village in place ... it's still going to be fulfilled. Sports was very important to him."

Richard Kempthorn, a standout football player at McKinley High, played on a pair of national championship teams at the University of Michigan. He passed on a chance to play pro football — instead opting to take over the car dealerships his father had created.

The 51,758-square-foot, canvas-covered SportDome — more than 1 acre under roof — has been home to everything from volleyball to soccer leagues, as well as a home for private instructors. A track encircles the sunken artificial turf playing field, which is 120 feet wide and 260 feet long.

"There's still a lot of life left in the dome," said Kiko, who was a regular visitor; his 10-year-old son took pitching lessons there from Shawn Nottingham over the winter.

For a half-century, the property also was home to Branhaven Swim & Tennis Club, which shared a parking lot with the SportDome. Tennis courts remain visible on the site, though the pool is gone.

Kempthorn had previously purchased the defunct club site.

Plenty of possibilities for site

The property will be offered in two ways. Bidders can purchase the entire 16 acres and dome, or they can bid separately on two packages: the dome and 14 acres of land and/or a 2-acre tract that fronts Portage Street NW.

"It's up to the public to decide what happens," Kiko said.

Every portion of the 16 acres is zoned for rural residential use. That means new owners have multiple options, according to information provided by township Zoning Inspector Joni Poindexter:

It could remain a recreational sports business, because the township previously granted an exemption allowing for that type of use, despite the fact the land is zoned for houses.

Homes could be built on the property, under the township's rural residential codes, which basically call for extra large lots.

Any other use, aside from the above, would require a petition for a zoning change. That kind of alteration, though, would ultimately require approval from the three-member Board of Trustees.

An auction brochure notes the dome includes a front lobby, reception office, restrooms, locker rooms with showers, a viewing/party room with kitchen and a weight room.

Reach Tim at 330-580-8333 ortim.botos@cantonrep.com.