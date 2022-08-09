Monroe Street in Coldwater was closed Saturday night for Coldwater Noon Club to celebrate with the community. The event featured music, food and giveaways.

Formerly Coldwater Rotary Club, the organization took time to list efforts "to make our community a better place to live for everyone," immediate past president Tim Hart said.

He read off a list of $50,000 in donations for last year. There was $6,000 in Coldwater high school scholarships for seniors; $5,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks; $8,000 to its local foundation for community efforts; $5,000 to the Branch Area Food Pantry; and $2,000 each to Beginnings Care for Life and Branch Area Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Children's Museum, Royal Family Camp, Tibbits Opera House and Coach Eby Youth & Family Center each received $2,500. Tommy's House received $1,000 and His Spot for Tots received $450.

The club gave Coldwater High School student government and freshman orientation $500 each.

The most significant contribution was $15,000 to finish its $20,000 gift to install the "BoardSafe" accessible kayak launch at Rotary Park on Coldwater River. It maximizes the number of users in a community who can use the launch, even those with disabilities.

The group helped side a house in rehabilitation for Habitat for Humanity and planted 100 trees with the city of Coldwater.

Hart said after time out because of the pandemic, the club will bring back its annual variety show in February 2023 at Tibbits Opera House.

There is a Sept, 2 golf outing to benefit and support the food pantry for golfers.

"We celebrate 101 years of fellowship and service to our community, and we're gonna make this a tradition," Hart said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Coldwater Noon Club celebrates successful year with street party