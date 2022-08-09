ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Norway draws up plans to slash energy supplies to Europe, driving power prices to record highs

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7uHj_0hA8t6KB00
Norway exports electricity to Europe. picture alliance/Getty Images
  • Norway has drawn up plans to slash electricity exports to Europe as its reservoirs run low.
  • Any cuts would be a major blow to the continent as it grapples with an energy crunch.
  • European power prices jumped to record highs on Monday after Norway announced the potential move.

Norway has drawn up plans to slash its electricity exports to Europe, adding to the pressure on the continent's governments as they grapple with an energy crunch.

Power prices hit a record high on Monday after Norway announced the likely cuts. German baseload year-ahead power, the European benchmark, rose to a record high of 415 euros ($425) per megawatt hour on Monday before paring gains slightly on Tuesday.

Norway's hydroelectric reservoirs are running low after a prolonged period of dry weather in Europe, and the government is facing anger over rising electricity prices.

The country's oil and energy minister, Terje Aasland, said on Monday the government had to act to ensure Norway could keep producing electricity throughout the winter.

He told the country's political parties that the government would prioritize the refilling of hydroelectric reservoirs over the export of electricity to Europe.

"When magazine filling falls to low levels compared to normal for the time of year, we will prioritize proper magazine filling during such periods," he said.

"In practice, this will involve control mechanisms that limit the possibility of export in the event of low reservoir filling."

The potential step is a blow to some governments' hopes that Norway could step up energy exports to counteract the fall in supplies from Russia.

Gazprom, Russia's state-owned natural gas monopoly, has cut natural gas supplies to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 20% of capacity. Meanwhile, both the UK and EU are phasing out Russian oil imports.

Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank, said: "This is a potentially significant development, since Norway is a key exporter of electricity to Europe and this comes on top of the existing energy disruption thanks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as the current European heatwave that has further bolstered demand."

Comments / 13

LMFRN
3d ago

The US will be facing sky high energy prices soon and our government will be implementing energy control measures on us….daily blackouts!!!!

Reply(1)
8
Jacopo Dantes
3d ago

Everyone who protested hydroelectric dams, coal, and nuclear power plants should be the first to get cut off.

Reply
9
Don Gillis
3d ago

If the Russians cut back supply to Europe in the winter, the world will be looking at $300 a barrel oil. Easily be $10 a gallon.

Reply
3
Related
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Has Extended The War In Ukraine To 'A Second Front' In Europe: Expert

Some experts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the war in Ukraine to its second front by messing up with European gas supplies. The Russian state gas giant Gazprom had announced that it would further slash natural-gas flows to Europe to 20% of Nord Stream 1's capacity from Wednesday — leaving the European Union member states to ration the use of natural gas amid the fears of a worsening global energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Reid
Person
Slash
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getty Images Norway#Gazprom#Ukraine#Electricity Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#European#German
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

71K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy