Losing GOP 'liberty' candidate for Kentucky state Senate posts $57K bond for recount

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
A Northern Kentucky candidate for state Senate who lost her Republican primary race in May posted a $57,368 bond Monday to begin an official recount of the results.

Jessica Neal finished second among the three candidates running in the GOP primary for Senate District 24, which includes the entirety of Campbell, Bracken and Pendleton counties, as well as a small sliver of northern Kenton County.

Neal lost 39% to 36% and by 307 votes to Shelley Frommeyer, but was one of a half-dozen losing GOP candidates from the small-government "liberty" wing of the party to file a recount petition later that month.

Candidates losing by less than 1 percentage point in Kentucky are able to request a recanvass of the vote at taxpayers' expense — a simple process where county clerks re-run the machine count of the votes — but those who petition courts for a more thorough recount must post a bond amount set by the judge for what that process is estimated to cost.

Despite the hefty price tag — set at $57,368 by Campbell Circuit Judge Daniel J. Zalla in a Friday order — Neal posted a bond for the full amount Monday morning, according to the circuit clerk's office.

"I am THRILLED to share with all of you that I posted the bond amount of $57,368 with the Campbell County Circuit Court Clerk this morning!" Neal posted on her campaign Facebook page. "None of this would have been possible without your generous support. Thank you!!!"

According to Zalla's orders, the voting equipment and ballots will now be transported Tuesday from the county clerk offices of the four counties to the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport, where the hand-recount of ballots will begin Wednesday.

Neal is not the first candidate to have posted a hefty bond to initiate a recount, as Bridgette Ehly — who lost 68% to 32% and by more than 2,000 votes to GOP House Speaker David Osborne — paid her $21,700 bond in Oldham County in June.

However, a judge later dismissed Ehly's recount petition because it was not properly filed -- it did not name and serve Osborne and Oldham County Clerk Julie Barr as respondents.

Several other recount petitions in other parts of the state have been dismissed by judges, while another candidate who lost by a blowout margin, Jacob Clark, failed to post a $53,295 bond in time to initiate a recount.

Courtney Gilbert — another GOP state House candidate who lost to an incumbent in a landslide — had her bond set at $24,000 for a recount, but she has filed with the Kentucky Court of Appeals to challenge that bond amount.

Zalla's order for the recount procedures in Neal's case indicated Jack Porter, a retired former commonwealth's attorney for the county, would serve as the chairman of the recount, with each county clerk office providing four tabulators of the votes. The $57,368 figure is the total of the estimated costs for staffing the recount, along with transportation and security expenses.

Five of the recount petitioners have butted heads publicly with Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams, who has called some of the recount petitions "frivolous" and said they were pushed by "conspiracy theorists" making unfounded allegations about election fraud.

When Ehly's petition was dismissed along with two others in June, Adams responded in a tweet: "Kentucky: 3. Flat Earth Society: 0."

Adams, who announced he was running for reelection last week, was recently censured by a resolution of the Boone County Republican Party — ground zero of the GOP's liberty wing — which accused him of "launching a public wave of gratuitous, ad hominem attacks" and making "false, defamatory and gratuitous allegations" against the recount petitioners.

While none of the candidates seeking a recount made specific allegations of fraud or wrongdoing in their petitions, Ehly has written in online posts that her purpose was to "check the tech" and "look under the hood" to root out any potential fraud.

Ehly, who is appealing the dismissal of her recount petition, raised most of the funds need to post her bond with a self-loan to her own campaign, though she also received $400 from the campaign account of state Sen. Adrienne Southworth — a Republican supporter of the recounts and advocate for only hand-counting ballots in Kentucky — and $1,000 from Southworth's husband.

Neal, who posted a plea for recount funds on her campaign Facebook page Friday, did not immediately respond to an email asking if she raised the $57,368 from supporters or paid for some of it from her own pocket.

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka.

