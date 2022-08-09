ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky basketball in the Bahamas: How to watch, livestream the Wildcats' exhibition tour

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Kentucky basketball 's 2022-23 season tips off Wednesday, when the Wildcats begin a four-game exhibition tour at Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas.

Coach John Calipari and his team arrived Monday in Nassau and began their preparation for Game 1 against the Dominican Republic National Select Team. The Wildcats will also play Mexico's Tec De Monterrey, Carleton University of Canada and The Bahamas National Select Team.

Fans got an glimpse of where UK stands heading into the slate of exhibition games Aug. 2, when the team hosted a telethon/open practice at Rupp Arena to raise funds for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. The event counted as one of the Wildcats' 10 additional practices granted to prepare for the trip to the Caribbean.

"It allows the coaching staff to try to get creative with some things we want to try now and see if we like them or not," assistant coach Orlando Antigua said as July came to a close.

"They understand we’re going to get a chance to go out and compete against some new teams, some different bodies in the Bahamas. It may be a vacation for a lot of folks, but it’s going to be some work for them. They’re looking forward to it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1dsc_0hA8syQb00

There will be plenty to learn about how reigning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe and company are coming together as Kentucky looks to bounce back from last season's first-found NCAA Tournament exit. These games will be the first for transfer C.J. Fredrick , who is coming off a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season, as well as newcomers Cason Wallace , Chris Livingston , Adou Thiero and Antonio Reeves .

UK will also debut three new uniforms designed specifically for the exhibition tour. The Wildcats unveiled their "Big Blue Bahamas" looks Aug. 4 on social media.

Here's everything you need to know to follow along with Kentucky basketball on the court in the Bahamas.

How to watch Kentucky basketball's exhibition tour in the Bahamas on TV, livestream

Game 1: vs. Dominican Republic National Select Team

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network is channel 611 on DirecTV, channel 404 or 408 on Dish Network and channel 75 or 575 on Verizon FiOS. On Spectrum, it is channel 516.

Tom Hart will be on the play-by-play call, and Dane Bradshaw will provide in-game analysis.

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: 840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington

Online radio broadcast: UKAthletics.com

Tom Leach will handle the play-by-play duties of the radio broadcast, and former Kentucky basketball great Jack Givens will provide in-game analysis, taking over for the late Mike Pratt .

Game 2: vs. Tec De Monterrey

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11

TV: SEC Network

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: 840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington

Online radio broadcast: UKAthletics.com

Game 3: vs. Carleton University

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

TV: SEC Network

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: 840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington

Online radio broadcast: UKAthletics.com

Game 4: vs. The Bahamas National Select Team

When: noon Sunday, Aug. 14

TV: SEC Network

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: 840 AM in Louisville; 630 AM and 98.1 FM in Lexington

Online radio broadcast: UKAthletics.com

Kentucky's regular season tips off Nov. 15 against Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic at Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball in the Bahamas: How to watch, livestream the Wildcats' exhibition tour

