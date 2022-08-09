ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier Journal

Why Buffalo Trace expansion gives Franklin County a bitter taste for bourbon

By Margaret Groves
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gc3AY_0hA8sxXs00

The bitter battle between Buffalo Trace and Franklin County landowners is over the strong arm tactics Buffalo Trace is using to acquire land for warehouse construction. Other distilleries have responsibly worked with county/city government to coexist. Nelson County/Bardstown and Davies County/Owensboro, both big bourbon production centers, have worked together with local distilleries and kept new warehouse construction outside of cities, away from subdivisions and schools in designated rural areas.

Buffalo Trace, on the other hand, decided they would build warehouses wherever they wanted. The first site they chose was in Peaks Mill next to a school and a 132 home subdivision on karst land. A toxic spill on karst land like the proposed Peaks Mill warehouse site would be carried by a network of underground streams and, in Peaks Mill's case, could resurface multiple places along Elkhorn Creek, some several miles from the spill site. Building bourbon warehouses on a site like this is not allowed according to City/ County Comprehensive Development Plan's guidelines.

In order to get around the Comprehensive Development Plan, Buffalo Trace lawyers are pressing to change/amend zoning rules in Buffalo Trace's favor. The amendment change would allow construction of bourbon warehouses with only a "Conditional Use Permit". This rule change would allow Buffalo Trace and any other distillery to build bourbon warehouses wherever they want in Franklin County without any restrictions or chance for people to object.

Franklin County landowners are protesting the Buffalo Trace amendment, but for some reason the Planning and Zoning Commission refuses to acknowledge that whiskey fungus from the warehouses will cause millions of dollars of property damage and lower property values for the 132 homes in Arnold Ridge subdivision.

They refuse to listen to people's complaints about the noise from warehouse fans or Buffalo Trace's refusal to return their calls. They refuse to acknowledge that 1,545 people have signed a petition opposing the amendment change on environmental grounds. They ignore the fire hazard the warehouses present. There is approximately 1,957,750 gallons of pure alcohol in each warehouse. Buffalo Trace plans to build at least 13 warehouses. If the warehouses catch fire they can't be extinguish. Indeed its questionable whether warehouse fires could be contain from spreading into Arnold Ridge homes adjacent to the Peaks Mill site.

At the previous Planning and Zoning meeting close to a hundred people showed up to protest the amendment. They would have shown up again at the last meeting if someone had realized the amendment change was on the agenda hidden under "new business."

Under protest, Anderson County passed a similar "Spot Zoning" amendment to make way for Buffalo Trace to build warehouses on Hwy 151. Now Anderson County landowners are facing uncontrolled bourbon construction because of it. Less than a month after the "Spot Zoning" amendment went in effect, an Anderson County farmer contacted Protect Peaks Mill for help. "We live in Anderson County and were notified by mail Friday that a distillery is being built that backs up to our farm. This is in addition to the barrel storage they are adding on Hwy 151. My husband and I want to know if you could give us any advice on fighting against this. We want to protect our farm and the habitat that surrounds us for future generations.”

This farmer was given nine working days to mount an objection before the next Planning and Zoning meeting approved the distillery construction. Franklin County can expect the same if the Franklin County and City Planning and Zoning passes the Buffalo Trace amendment. County landowners will wake up one morning with bourbon distilleries and warehouses next to them and nothing they do or say will change it.

The County would like to work with Buffalo Trace to designate appropriate warehouse construction sites. They are prepared to coexist because they understand it is important to the economy. But they don't want warehouses next to subdivisions and schools in environmentally fragile areas. They don't want Buffalo Trace making all the rules.

Buffalo Trace's authoritarian tactics have created a lot of animosity in Franklin and Anderson Counties. That animosity has begun to bleed over to the bourbon industry as a whole.

Margaret Groves is a former Franklin County teacher. She retired after 30 years from the Department of Education. She's lived in Franklin County for 23years. Her home is a stones throw from Buffalo Trace.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spot Zoning#Economy#City Planning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Peaks Mill#Buffalo Trace
rejournals.com

Commercial Kentucky closes sale of 58,070-square-foot industrial property in Kentucky

Cushman & Wakefield|Commercial Kentucky brokered the sale of an industrial property at 39 Pearce Industrial Road, a 58,070-square-foot industrial building in Shelbyville, Kentucky. Stephan Gray and Blake Scinta of Cushman & Wakefield|Commercial Kentucky represented the seller, Pearce Industrial Properties, LLC in the transaction. The buyer, Pegasus Investments, LLC, is headquartered...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
thefabricator.com

Skilcraft plans $8.4 million expansion in Kentucky

Skilcraft LLC has announced plans to expand in Hebron, Ky. The $8.4 million project will add 22,000 sq. ft. to the company’s current facility, expanding it to 54,000 sq. ft. to allow for increased production capacity and new equipment for fabricating metal components for the aerospace industry. The company...
HEBRON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

In Pictures: The 127 Yard Sale In 2022

Bargain hunters from all over the country turned out in full force for the 127 Yard Sale which ran from sun up to sundown from Thursday, Aug. 4, through to Sunday, Aug. 7. Billed as the longest yard sales in the world, the Harrodsburg Herald visited several sales here in Mercer County, including the Smock Farm, the second largest sale in Kentucky, which drew more than 100 vendors. There are also pictures from the Knights Of Columbus sale at Old Fort Harrod State Park, the Harrodsburg Baptist Church’s cookout for hungry bargain hunters at the ROC and a sale on Greene Avenue.
HARRODSBURG, KY
Wave 3

Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete plant is being built across the street from their homes. Neighbors are concerned about the potential noise and air pollution that comes with an industrial plant. They’re also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jalopnik

Nothing of Value Lost as Bud Light Truck Overturns on Kentucky Highway

It was a cold one on Wednesday morning when a truck carrying Bud Light overturned on an onramp between interstates 265 and 71 southbound outside of Louisville, Kentucky. It’s unclear why the truck went bottoms-up. Perhaps the beer wasn’t stacked correctly, leading to a tipsy trailer. The thousands of cans were totally wasted after spilling on to the freeway and median, WLKY reported. Police hopped right to it and decided it was closing time on the ramp, shutting down traffic for most of the morning. After a a few crime-scene pitchers, the clean up began.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown streets closed due to suspicious package

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package forced Louisville Metro police to close two blocks of a downtown Louisville street during the morning rush hour. MetroSafe says the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th and Jefferson just before 8 a.m. According to tweets by LMPD, the package is on 5th St. between Jefferson and Liberty.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy