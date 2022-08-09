ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Harvey Left Speechless By Comedian's Answer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUo64_0hA8svmQ00

Steve Harvey apparently doesn’t keep up with the gargantuan dictionary of whacky New Zealand slang.

The “Celebrity Family Feud” host was visibly shocked on Sunday night’s episode when New Zealand actor and comedian Rhys Darby offered up some new terminology in response to one of the game show’s prompts.

″‘Passed away’ is a nice way of saying someone died. Name a not-so-nice way,” Harvey asked.

“I’d like to say: Carked it,” Darby answered.

Harvey’s reaction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gs9Fr_0hA8svmQ00 Steve Harvey wasn't familiar with the term "carked it." (Photo: Celebrity Family Feud)

Darby clarified: “You know, as in, ‘What happened to that guy?’ ‘Oh, he’s carked it.’ Cause it’s short for ‘carcass.’”

Other contestants jumped in to clarify that there’s an “r” in the word.

“What the hell’s going on?” Harvey asked, still baffled.

One of Darby’s teammates, Samba Schutte, assured Harvey he wasn’t alone.

“I need subtitles sometimes for these guys, too,” Schutte said.

“Carked it” is a phrase commonly used in Australia and New Zealand that means something has died or stopped functioning.

Watch the segment on “Celebrity Family Feud” below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Chris Rock Finally Addresses Will Smith Oscars Slap

After Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith in front of the 2022 Oscars audience, the comedian is finally speaking out about the viral and jaw-dropping event. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rock took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (July 23) where he co-headlined the Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour with Kevin Hart. During Rock’s set, he reportedly “made a joke about Will during a bit about 'cancel culture,' joking that 'anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” a source confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Darby
Person
Steve Harvey
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

Malia Obama Was Just Seen With a 33-Year-Old Producer After Her Split With Her College Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. As a former First Daughter, there’s been interest in who Malia Obama is dating now and what she’s been up to since her family left the White House. Malia—the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama—was last linked to her Harvard University classmate, Rory Farquharson, whom she started dating in 2017 and split from in the past few years. Now, there seems to be a new man in Malia’s life. In photographs obtained by Page Six, Malia, 24, was seen on what seemed to be a date with music...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity Family Feud
The List

The Truth About Chip & Joanna Gaines' Children

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When we ponder all the home improvement programming available to consume these days, few do it better than HGTV. And of course, HGTV arguably wouldn't have the footprint or success it enjoys today without Chip and Joanna Gaines. The couple made a huge splash when their Waco, Texas-based show dropped. Viewers were instantly taken by their charm, design style, and — of course — their adorable family. Chip and Jo's four kids rarely made it on camera, but when they did, viewers were quickly reminded why they fell in love with the couple in the first place. As the seasons came and went, the Gaines kids were approaching their teen years, and the Magnolia founders found themselves at a crossroads.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch

Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

114K+
Followers
7K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy