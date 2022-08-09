ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Shawshank Hustle draws runners, walkers to Mansfield

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
The historic Ohio State Reformatory was the site of the 8th Annual Shawshank Hustle on Saturday as runners competed near the iconic Mansfield prison where "The Shawshank Redemption" was filmed.

The popular race is 4.5 miles and featured four locations that were filmed in "The Shawshank Redemption." The run took place from traffic city streets to The Carrousel district in downtown Mansfield. Throughout the course, it offered rolling hills in a commercial area and a final road back to the reformatory.

The overall winner for the men was 37-year-old Brent Martin from Wooster with a time of 24:49.83. Second place went to Jeremy Riehm of Mansfield with a time of 25:23.78 and the third-place finisher was 29-year-old Alex Culler of Mansfield with a time of 25:45.97.

The overall winner for the women was 32-year-old Emma McCarron at a time of 28:42.96. Second place went to 20-year-old Hanna Groff of Canton with a time of 32:01.06 and the third-place finisher was 61-year-old Tina Seech from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at a time of 34:25.74.

