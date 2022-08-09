ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accomack County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
easternshorepost.com

Supervisor After Spill: ‘My Wife’s Car Still Stinks’

By Stefanie Jackson – Northampton County was left with the stench of yet another commercial protein spill last weekend, but this time it wasn’t dead fish washing up on the beach, it was chicken and chicken byproducts that had spilled out of the back of a truck onto U.S. Route 13.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Accomack County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Accomack County, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
YORK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disconnection#Co Op#Prepaid Debit Cards#Fraud#A N Electric Cooperative
shoredailynews.com

Meeting scheduled on DWR plans to acquire 8,500 acres of Eastern Shore land for public use

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Somerset Co. man sentenced to 13 years for attempted armed robbery

SOMERSET CO., Md. – A Somerset County man has been sentenced for attempted armed robbery. On December 28, 2020, Princess Anne Police responded to an attempted robbery of a truck driver at the Dollar Tree store. The driver reported that a person dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The driver told the suspect that he did not have any cash, and a witness who observed the incident called police. When he heard sirens, the suspect, identified as Domont Cornish, fled on foot. Officers were able to stop him a short distance away, and while approaching Cornish, officers saw him take off a black sweatshirt, latex gloves, and a ski mask and threw them on the ground. A K9 track led officers to the roof of a nearby store, and with assistance from the fire department, officers went on the roof and found a pellet fun. DNA evidence linked Cornish to the pellet gun.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Northampton frustrated over fish and fowl fouling

Northampton County Board Chair Betsy Mapp and Administrator Charlie Kolakowski have set up two meetings to address the recent fish and chicken spills. According to Kolakowski, Mapp and he, along with Senator Lynwood Lewis, have set a meeting with the Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Jamie Green to discussed the recent ‘fouling’ of beaches in Silver Beach and Kiptopeke.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
easternshorepost.com

Parksley Proposes Fees for Short-Term Rentals

The Parksley Town Council will hold a public hearing in September about regulations and fees for short-term rental, or homestay, businesses. The website airbnb.com as of this week lists one such business in Parksley, but the town at present does not have an ordinance governing them. “There are no legitimate...
PARKSLEY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy