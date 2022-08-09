Read full article on original website
Related
easternshorepost.com
Supervisor After Spill: ‘My Wife’s Car Still Stinks’
By Stefanie Jackson – Northampton County was left with the stench of yet another commercial protein spill last weekend, but this time it wasn’t dead fish washing up on the beach, it was chicken and chicken byproducts that had spilled out of the back of a truck onto U.S. Route 13.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Newport News gives SeaView Lofts repairs update: Some tasks finished, others need work
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Codes Compliance Department in Newport News gave a progress report for the condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex Thursday. The verdict: Some work has been done, but not enough to let people back into the building, yet. There are five main areas that have repeatedly...
WJLA
Over 165,000 pairs of fake diabetic socks from Turkey seized from Virginia port
NORFOLK, Va. (7News) — Thousands of diabetic socks from Turkey were seized from the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News, Va. on July 29, according to a release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Diabetic socks are specialty socks that are non-elastic to reduce pressure and swelling, that eliminate the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$5.5 million in federal money is headed to rural Virginia to help critical healthcare needs
The federal government will invest millions of dollars into the health workforce and healthcare in Virginia's rural communities.
peninsulachronicle.com
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
WAVY News 10
Home heavily damaged on First Street in York County
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — York County fire officials said a home sustained significant damage in a fire Friday morning. Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 a.m. for a “medical alarm” in the 100 block of First Street, and when they arrived the found smoke coming from the home. The sole occupant on the home was outside.
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Emergency sewer repair to cause lane closure on Atlantic Ave. in Virginia Beach
An emergency sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of the outside lane of northbound Atlantic Avenue between 42nd street and 46th street
Crews respond to structure fire in York Co.
A structure fire response was initiated and upon the arrival of additional fire and rescue units, the fire was quickly brought under control.
shoredailynews.com
Meeting scheduled on DWR plans to acquire 8,500 acres of Eastern Shore land for public use
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) will be holding an informational meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College on August 24 from 6-8pm regarding the State’s acquisition of 8,500 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton counties for migratory bird habitat, fishing, hiking, hunting and other compatible activities . The property, which will be managed primarily for native wildlife and public access. represents a once in a lifetime opportunity to conserve priority coastal habitat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Virginia landlords to pay $225,000 for alleged SCRA violations
The Justice Department announced today that two Virginia landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 in order to resolve allegations that they mistreated military tenants at their properties in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. man sentenced to 13 years for attempted armed robbery
SOMERSET CO., Md. – A Somerset County man has been sentenced for attempted armed robbery. On December 28, 2020, Princess Anne Police responded to an attempted robbery of a truck driver at the Dollar Tree store. The driver reported that a person dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask pointed a gun at him and demanded money. The driver told the suspect that he did not have any cash, and a witness who observed the incident called police. When he heard sirens, the suspect, identified as Domont Cornish, fled on foot. Officers were able to stop him a short distance away, and while approaching Cornish, officers saw him take off a black sweatshirt, latex gloves, and a ski mask and threw them on the ground. A K9 track led officers to the roof of a nearby store, and with assistance from the fire department, officers went on the roof and found a pellet fun. DNA evidence linked Cornish to the pellet gun.
shoredailynews.com
Northampton frustrated over fish and fowl fouling
Northampton County Board Chair Betsy Mapp and Administrator Charlie Kolakowski have set up two meetings to address the recent fish and chicken spills. According to Kolakowski, Mapp and he, along with Senator Lynwood Lewis, have set a meeting with the Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner Jamie Green to discussed the recent ‘fouling’ of beaches in Silver Beach and Kiptopeke.
'Never gave her a chance' | Husband of woman killed at Virginia Beach gas station testifies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two brothers facing first-degree murder charges for killing a woman at a Virginia Beach gas station appeared in court on Thursday. A judge ruled Darrius White and Michael White's cases are moving forward. The prosecutors called witnesses who shared more details about what led up to the shooting on December 13, 2021.
WMDT.com
Spectrum announces $10 million broadband network expansion project for Somerset Co.
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Spectrum announced on Tuesday that construction is underway on a $10 million fiber-optic network expansion project that will bring gigabit broadband in parts of Somerset County. We’re told the project is funded by an $8.5 million Connect Maryland Grant, with an additional $75,000 from the...
easternshorepost.com
Five COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Eastern Shore in Past Month
Five deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported on the Eastern Shore in the past month, with four of the five reported last week. In four of the cases, the person who died was more than 80 years old. In addition, 58 people on the Eastern Shore visited the hospital emergency...
easternshorepost.com
Parksley Proposes Fees for Short-Term Rentals
The Parksley Town Council will hold a public hearing in September about regulations and fees for short-term rental, or homestay, businesses. The website airbnb.com as of this week lists one such business in Parksley, but the town at present does not have an ordinance governing them. “There are no legitimate...
Man killed in James City Co. crash, police investigating
Virginia State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64, westbound near the James City County and New Kent line.
Comments / 0