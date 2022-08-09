Read full article on original website
Former Parks Director Accused of Misusing $490K
The former executive director of Evansville (Ind.) Parks and Recreation is denying allegations that he diverted more than $491,706, saying that he did his job exactly the way the city wanted him to. Following an audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, the state is asking Brian Holtz to...
Deputies: Henderson man facing several charges after chase in Warrick Co.
ELBERFELD, Ind. (WFIE) - A Henderson, Kentucky man has been arrested after an early morning chase in Warrick County on Thursday. According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down in Elberfeld after someone reported seeing a man, later identified as 26-year-old Juan Sexton, approach a group of women, making them uncomfortable.
Two Evansville Residents Awarded for Heroic Actions During Emergency Situations
I think we all like to believe that if we ever witness one of our fellow residents in trouble, and first responders have yet to arrive on the scene, we would jump into action and do what we could to help until the professionals arrive. The chances of a situation like that happening I'll assume are pretty slim in the grand scheme of things for most of us, but for two Evansville residents it did, and when the moment came, they didn't hesitate to jump in and help until first responders arrived on the scene. Earlier this week, they were both recognized for their efforts by the Evansville Police Department as the recipients of the Department's Outstanding Citizens Awards.
New details released about charges filed against Webster Co. Sheriff
We're learning more about what lead to an indictment by a grand jury against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones.
Police: Man hurt after hit and run in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a hit and run in Evansville. It happened at Virginia Street and First Avenue just after 9 Wednesday night. A police report says a witness found a man lying half on the road and half on the sidewalk. They say he was unconscious.
Webster County Sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones was indicted today for official misconduct and tampering with a witness. On August 10, a Webster County grand jury indicted Jones on one count of Official Misconduct First Degree and one count of Tampering with a Witness, which is a […]
Police arrest man for felonies after car chase
A Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was alerted to a suspicious person on Thursday around 7:50 a.m. in Elberfeld. Reports say the person who was seen approaching women and made them feel uncomfortable, was described as a male driving a black Mercedes SUV.
Man wanted by police after breaking into Henderson business, stealing lottery tickets
The Henderson Police Department in Henderson, Kentucky, is asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect in a recent burglary investigation. The police department says officers were called to the Sam's Market at 1048 Clay Street early Friday morning just before 4 a.m. Police say someone had...
Washington Police arrest man wanted out of Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges. Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a […]
Amy Ward Granted An Unpaid Leave of Absence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A school board member in Evansville who is in trouble with the law has been granted an unpaid leave of absence from the board while the case against her is litigated. Amy Ward was arrested as part of a drug sting in which 22 people were...
Evansville Explosion Likely “Accidental”, Three Victims ID’d
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The coroner has released the names of the people killed in an explosion in an Evansville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The explosion happened just after 1:00 p.m. local time Wednesday along North Weinbach Avenue, damaging 39 homes, severely damaging 11, and completely destroying a couple of homes immediately nearby where the explosion happened inside one of the homes.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
4-year-old killed after wandering onto freeway while parents slept
A tragedy occurred on an Indiana Freeway during the early morning hours Monday, as 4-year-old Braxton Freeze of Princeton, Ind., wandered on to the roadway.
One Arrested in Evansville on Drug Charge
As part of an ongoing drug operation, police in Evansville have made another arrest on West Franklin Street. They have arrested Matthew McClarney for dealing cocaine. This is part of the same operation that arrested EVSC board member Amy Ward.
Two Monday Arrests for the Carmi Police Department
A New Haven woman is scheduled to appear in court on theft charges. On Monday, August 8th, 21 year old Shayla Grove of 1051 Vine Street in New Haven was arrested in the lobby of the Carmi Police Department on a White County warrant for Theft under $300. Grove was booked in the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. A court date for Grove has been set for September 6th at 9:00 AM.
Two Theft Reports and Three Arrests in the White County Sheriff’s Department Report
Last Friday a Carmi man filed a theft report saying that his car had been stolen. 64 year old Mark Winters told the White County Sheriff’s Department that his silver 2005 GMC Yukon had been stolen sometime between August 1st and August 5th. Winters stated that there is a 4 inch by 4 inch section of the chrome plated bumper that was missing on either the front or back bumper of the vehicle. No more information about this case has been made available at this time.
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
3 Indiana residents killed after house explodes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Three people were killed Wednesday after a house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, authorities said. The explosion was reported at 12:58 p.m. CDT, the Evansville Courier & Press reported. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office confirmed the deaths, according to the newspaper. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly...
Over 120 firearms related to crimes seized in Owensboro so far in 2022
More than 100 firearms related to criminal investigations have been seized in Owensboro, Kentucky, so far this year, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says it has seized more than 120 guns related to criminal investigations so far in 2022, resulting in numerous charges. According to OPD, more than...
