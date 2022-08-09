Paul Sullivan: What does the Field of Dreams game have to do with the Chicago Cubs’ new sportsbook? 4 observations about Thursday’s game.

NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brighest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the shortstop cannot play in the majors this year for the postseason-contending Padres. He will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this season and the first 32 next year. MLB said the suspension — making Tatis one of the most prominent players penalized for PEDs — also will knock him out of playing for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Flashy at the plate and in the field, the 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season when he led the National League with 42 home runs. He had not played this season after breaking his wrist in the offseason, but was expected to rejoin the Padres next week to boost a lineup that recently added star outfielder Juan Soto.

