5,600-acre property in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties to be developed into motorized recreation area
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday plans to develop a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a media release, the DCNR acquired a 5,600-acre parcel of land thanks to $700 million from the 2022-23...
Construction Begins on Sunbury Wetland Ecological Education Park
SUNBURY – Sunbury’s wetland park is getting closer to reality. . . Former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells us they held formal groundbreaking for construction of the SWEEP, or Sunbury Wetland Ecological Educational Park, recently. He says Phase One of the project will first focus on the needed...
Yearly Electronic Recycling Event Provides Scholarships, Books
LEWISBURG – The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg announced this year’s fundraising electronic recycling event will be held Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center on Fairground Road in Lewisburg. The recycling event will allow...
Free shoes for first day of school
The Shoe Bank is open Saturday, Aug. 20. Eligible kids and teens up to age 18 can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes before the first day of school. Kids and teens are eligible if they have Compass and if they live anywhere in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
Putting Pittston in the spotlight
PITTSTON — Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver toured downtown Pittston as part the Wol
Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Bloomsburg
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Central Pa. city owes the IRS $160K in penalties; ‘it’s an understatement our finances are a mess’
WILLIAMSPORT-The city of Williamsport owes the Internal Revenue Service $160,000 in civil penalties for not submitting certain required tax forms in 2017. That was revealed Tuesday at City Council’s finance committee meeting by Tracey Rash of Government Financial Solutions of Harrisburg. She was brought in to straighten out the...
New officers at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — The first day of school is right around the corner, and safety is on the minds of parents everywhere, including in the Milton Area School District. Earlier this week, the district hired two additional school resource officers to protect students and staff. The officers are from the Milton Police Department.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
West Nile Virus Detected in Bloomsburg
West Nile Virus has turned up in Bloomsburg. Northumberland County Conservation officials say mosquitoes trapped at Streater Field tested positive. Crews are treating areas as well as laying out traps to see how widespread the virus may be; there is a low risk of residents contracting the virus, but property owners are urged to eliminate any standing water and to use insect repellent when outside.
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported
HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000
Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
