Shamokin, PA

wkok.com

Construction Begins on Sunbury Wetland Ecological Education Park

SUNBURY – Sunbury’s wetland park is getting closer to reality. . . Former Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells us they held formal groundbreaking for construction of the SWEEP, or Sunbury Wetland Ecological Educational Park, recently. He says Phase One of the project will first focus on the needed...
SUNBURY, PA
wkok.com

Yearly Electronic Recycling Event Provides Scholarships, Books

LEWISBURG – The Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley/Lewisburg announced this year’s fundraising electronic recycling event will be held Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be at the East Buffalo Township Recycling Center on Fairground Road in Lewisburg. The recycling event will allow...
LEWISBURG, PA
therecord-online.com

Free shoes for first day of school

The Shoe Bank is open Saturday, Aug. 20. Eligible kids and teens up to age 18 can get a free pair of new sneakers or shoes before the first day of school. Kids and teens are eligible if they have Compass and if they live anywhere in Clinton County or the Liberty-Curtin Elementary School area.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Newswatch 16

Restaurant donates sales to fire victims' family

NESCOPECK, Pa. — A restaurant in Luzerne County is the latest to step up for the surviving family members after a devastating fire. Thursday Silver Bullet Saloon in Nescopeck is donating money from sales of tacos and draft beers to help the victims of last week's deadly blaze that killed 10 people including three children.
NESCOPECK, PA
Berks Weekly

New 835 area code may serve region as soon as September

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission is reminding residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes. Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

New officers at Milton Area

MILTON, Pa. — The first day of school is right around the corner, and safety is on the minds of parents everywhere, including in the Milton Area School District. Earlier this week, the district hired two additional school resource officers to protect students and staff. The officers are from the Milton Police Department.
MILTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
whlm.com

West Nile Virus Detected in Bloomsburg

West Nile Virus has turned up in Bloomsburg. Northumberland County Conservation officials say mosquitoes trapped at Streater Field tested positive. Crews are treating areas as well as laying out traps to see how widespread the virus may be; there is a low risk of residents contracting the virus, but property owners are urged to eliminate any standing water and to use insect repellent when outside.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
wkok.com

Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported

HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lyme disease cases exploding in rural areas

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over the last 15 years, Lyme disease diagnoses have exploded and are up 357% in rural areas across the country. Ticks are the pest behind this disease and many others. “Pennsylvania’s ground zero for tick-borne illnesses,” Nicole Chinnici, director of the East Stroudsburg University...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Walmart to open 400,000-square-foot ‘high-tech consolidation center’ in central Pa., will employ about 1,000

Walmart is doing it again. The retailer is opening another large facility in the midstate. This time, Walmart is opening a new 400,000-square-foot “high-tech consolidation center” in Lebanon County. The new center is located at 1625 Heilmandale Road in North Lebanon Township. About 500 people will work at the new center initially and about 1,000 people will work at the facility at full capacity. The new center is about 40 minutes from Harrisburg and is expected to open within the next three weeks.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
HARRISBURG, PA

