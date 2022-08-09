Read full article on original website
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
Tonnes of timber to be moved by sea rather than by road
Thousands of tonnes of timber felled in Argyll forests are to be transported by sea instead of by road under a new £2.6m deal. Scottish Forestry said over the next three years about 225,000 tonnes would be shipped across the Firth of Clyde to wood processors in Ayrshire. The...
Leicestershire crews battle Shepshed recycling plant blaze
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a Leicestershire recycling centre. Those living close to the Shepshed site have been told to close their windows and doors after thick smoke was seen billowing from the area. A Leicestershire fire boss, Matthew Cane, said he expects the...
Rubery quarry fire believed to have been started deliberately
A large fire at a former quarry is believed to have been started deliberately, fire investigators said. The blaze broke out at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday at a former quarry off Cock Hill Lane in Rubery, West Midlands. West Midlands Fire Service said they received more than 60 calls...
Body found in search for swimmer missing in Bedfont Lakes
A man in his 20s has drowned after getting into difficulties in a lake in west London, the Met Police has said. Police were called to Bedfont Lakes Country Park in Hounslow on Tuesday at 17:20 BST following concerns the man had gone swimming and not returned. His body was...
Moseley Park caravan blaze 'started by arsonists'
A large fire that broke out in a Birmingham park on Wednesday was started deliberately, police believe. The caravan blaze spread to 50 picnic tables, 10 leather sofas and three trees in Moseley Park, West Midlands Fire Service said. Emergency crews were called to the scene off Alcester Road, just...
Firefighters tackle crop and combine harvester blaze
Firefighters have tackled a corn crop and combine harvester fire in Devon. Firefighters from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the blaze in the Brixton area at lunchtime on Friday. At its peak, 19 fire engines were at the scene at Stamps Hill, Brixton as flames...
