Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
GTA Online Update Adds New Cayo Perico Content and Another Vehicle
GTA Online got another of its weekly updates this week, and this time, the update in question turned its attention back to the Cayo Perico island added in late 2020. The Cayo Perico Heist was the main attraction of that update back then, but in this latest patch, we've now seen new races brought to the island as well as a new kind of collectible for players to acquire. On top of all that, there's yet another vehicle in GTA Online that's available for players to add to their collections.
'Grand Theft Auto 4' Completely Overhauled By Stunning Visual Mod
This astonishing mod for Grand Theft Auto IV brings brand new life into the game, upgrading the visuals with extreme realism and lighting up Liberty City with eye-popping visual effects. Modders seem to fall into two specific categories. There are the sort that corrupt even the most heart-rending games with...
Development for GTA 6 is ‘well underway’ and will set a ‘benchmark’ for the series
Grand Theft Auto VI is well underway and will set a new ‘benchmark’ for the video game series, as it will vastly differ from its predecessors. According to Take-Two Interactive, owner of Rockstar Games and developers of the GTA series, the new instalment will take the game to new heights.
Xbox Releases Details Of Gamescom, Along With A Six-Hour Broadcast
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Will Criminal Enterprises make Saints Row a real competitor to GTA 6?
After four hours with the latest Saints Row, I felt deflated. This was a series that had previously carved a path filled with absurd set pieces, where no joke was deemed too stupid. Volition’s open-world games had a unique flavor I’d look forward to. This new reboot felt like a reining in, and I wanted to know why the developer had taken this new direction.
Activision apologises for allegedly stolen ‘Warzone’ dog skin
Following images of a new dog skin in Call of Duty: Warzone being removed by Activision Blizzard due to accusations of plagiarism, the publisher has issued an apology to the original artist. Artist Sail Lin took to Twitter on July 29 to allege their original work from 2019 had been...
Free-to-play games aren’t necessarily zero cost – here’s why
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she wants to remind you that even though something is “free”, that doesn’t mean it won’t cost you anything…. You know the old saying,...
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
Xbox Series S Performance Boost & an Activision Update - Unlocked 556
With the news that the Xbox Series S Performance Boost benefiting developers after direct feedback, the Podcast Unlocked crew discusses the success of the Series S console and why they like it. In addition, Activision Blizzard not only covered an upcoming Modern Warfare stream in the coming months,, but there were also a few news bits about the merger with Microsoft that we missed last week. There was a hefty bit of news to discuss this week so join us as we discuss each story together this week on IGN's Podcast Unlocked.
How 'essential' is Call of Duty? Microsoft and Sony can’t agree.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re examining the public back-and-forth between Microsoft and Sony over how essential Call of Duty is and whether the Activision Blizzard acquisition might harm the console market. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
Microsoft claims Sony pays developers to keep them off Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft has alleged that Sony has a practice of paying developers “blocking rights” to stop games from being launched on Xbox Game Pass. The statement has been filed in response to Sony’s recent comments on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Speaking to a Brazilian regulatory body, Sony claimed Microsoft acquiring Call Of Duty would make it challenging to rival; which would in turn have an effect on what console gamers chose to play their titles on.
