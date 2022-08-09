Budget-Friendly Costco Deals to Fill Your Pantry for Back to School

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

School is just around the corner for millions of students. Getting a head start on back-to-school shopping is a great Costco hack that can save you money now and prevent headaches in the future, when life gets hectic and there is less time to shop.

So, now may be a good time to grab one of the top credit cards for Costco shoppers and get a jump on stocking up with favorite Costco finds for your cupboards.

Before you head out for your next Costco run, check this list for some great items to pack your pantry. Note that the prices below may vary, depending on where you live.

Costco shopper? Take this short survey to help us find the best and worst Costco in America.

Trail mix

Trail mix is a great on-the-go snack to throw in with lunches or to have in the car on the way to sports practices.

Try the Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix Variety Pack, which includes 24 packs for $17.99. Each pack contains a mix of fruits and nuts that can give you a boost throughout the day.

Coffee

It’s tough for parents to get back into the routine of getting the kids out the door for school in the morning. If you’re one of those parents who wants a cup of coffee to get a jump-start on the day, try Kirkland Signature Coffee Breakfast Blend K-Cup Pods.

The box contains 120 pods for $38.99, which means you’ll have plenty of coffee to keep you going into the fall months.

Cereal

Cheerios are the perfect morning food for kids before they head off to school, or for your little ones who may need a snack after day care.

You can pick up a two-pack of the cereal staple for $6.99.

Crackers

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Snacks are one of those iconic brands that parents rely on for after-school snacks or just to keep the kids happy in the car.

The 45-count variety pack, which retails for $16.49, includes flavor-blasted extra cheddar, baked cheddar colors, vanilla cupcake, and pretzel.

Protein bars

Protein bars can give you a good boost if you’re an adult on the run, or a kid on the way to practice for your favorite sports.

So, add a Clif Bar Variety Pack to your pantry. You get crunchy peanut butter and chocolate chip bars in a pack of 26 for $24.79.

Mixed nuts

Nuts are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and vitamins, so check out Kirkland Signature Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts if you want to add a healthy snack to your day.

The 2.5-pound variety pack includes almonds, cashews, pecans, macadamia nuts, and Brazil nuts for $19.99.

Aussie bites

They may be small, but Universal Bakery Traditional Aussie Bites pack quite a punch for $10.99.

The pack includes individually wrapped bites filled with rolled oats, sunflower seeds, raisins, coconut, and more.

Pasta

If you’re looking for an easy meal to pull together after a long day, pick up an eight-pack of Garofalo Organic Spaghetti from Costco for $14.61.

You can pair it with different types of pasta sauce and some meatballs from Costco’s freezer section.

Quinoa and rice

It’s hard sometimes to find a quick side to make for dinner, but Seeds of Change Organic Quinoa and Brown Rice may be a good solution.

The six-pack costs $12.98 and can be microwaved while you’re busy finishing up the rest of your meal.

Tortillas

Tortillas are a great thing to have around for lunch wraps and dinner dishes like quesadillas and burritos.

If you want a low-carb option, try La Tortilla Factory Low Carb Tortillas, which come in a pack of 20 for $6.77.

Chips

The Pringles iconic chip can comes in a smaller version perfect for grabbing on your way out the door or to drop into a lunch box.

Get Pringles Grab & Go Potato Crisps in a 36-count variety pack for $22.49, including original, cheddar cheese, and sour cream and onion flavors.

Pretzels

Enjoy a salty snack with Snyder's of Hanover Mini Pretzels, which could be great for snack time at school or if you need an afternoon break at work.

You can pick up the pack of 60 at your local Costco for $13.29.

Bread rolls

Applesauce

Kids love applesauce packets in their lunch box or as a snack for school. So, the next time you’re at Costco, grab a 24-pack of Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce for $10.99.

Fruit snacks

Fruit snacks can be a delicious treat to add to your snack box at home or to toss into a bag if you need an on-the-go treat.

Try Welch’s Fruit Snacks, which come in a 90-pack box for $15.49.

Cinnamon chips

One of the more unusual items on the shelves at Costco is Siete Grain Free Cinnamon Churro Chips. The sweet treat costs $7.01 per bag for Costco members.

Rice crisps

Not in the mood for typical chips and pretzels? Grab some Quaker Rice Crisps for $19.59.

The 36-count variety pack includes caramel, cheddar, buttermilk ranch, and apple cinnamon flavors.

Pancake mix

On those mornings when you have a bit more time to make breakfast, grab Krusteaz Complete Buttermilk Pancake Mix.

For $8.49, you can pick up a 10-pound bag that will keep your family filled with pancakes for breakfast. Or, try out the mix in your waffle maker.

Peanut butter

Making sandwiches for school again this year? Grab some Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter, which comes in a two-pack for $12.49.

You can pair it with jelly or jam, along with some bread from Costco’s bakery.

Bottom line

With the school year coming up soon, it’s a good time to check your budget and find ways to save money on some pantry staples.

Think about finding some quick treats for on-the-go school days, and easy meals and sides at night to keep everyone happy.