States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
CDC lifts quarantine requirement as Florida COVID cases drop
Florida averaged 7,765 COVID-19 cases per day during the seven-day period from Aug. 5-11. That’s down nearly 25% over the past two weeks as Florida’s summer surge ebbs. COVID infections at Florida hospitals are declining as well — down to 3,855 confirmed cases as of Friday. Florida’s...
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. The evacuation zone extended a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) in all directions and included 170 residences. The area has a mix of businesses and large plots of undeveloped land between the city of Perris and March Air Reserve Base.
Trader Joe's store in Minneapolis votes to unionize
Trader Joe's workers in downtown Minneapolis on Friday voted to unionize, marking the second victory for Trader Joe's United in less than three weeks, HuffPost reports. The big picture: A Massachusetts Trader Joe's became the first store to unionize at the end of July. These victories come as employees at other major national retailers — including Starbucks and Amazon — have voted to unionize in recent months.
Hains Point pool fight between D.C., architect
D.C. has been locked in a behind-the-scenes legal battle with an architect over the renovation of the pool at Hains Point — leaving it without any timeline for reopening. Why it matters: This makes six summers that the Olympic-sized pool — a popular destination for swim teams — has been shuttered.
Three native Utah flowers for fall gardening
Fall is an underrated season for flower gardening. Plants adjust better when they're not blooming, and winter precipitation helps them get established. State of play: That means now is a good time to start thinking about landscape plants. Why it matters: Replacing grass with drought-tolerant plants is an important step...
Scoop: Miami mayor eyes White House
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's political operation is making subtle but significant moves toward a potential White House run, Axios has learned. Why it matters: A presidential bid by Suarez, a Republican, would test his party's acceptance of internal dissent: he's publicly criticized both former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, considered the two clear favorites for the 2024 nomination.
Seattle is one of the top cities for live-work-play apartments.
A total of 7,100 mixed-use apartments have been completed in Seattle since 2012, per a report from RentCafe, a national apartment-search website.Why it matters: Rental communities that include residential, office and retail space gained a foothold in the last decade, especially as the pandemic heightened renters' preference for having daily activities close at hand, the report found.Data: RentCafe; Chart: Axios VisualsWhat they found: 14% of the units built in Seattle between 2012 and 2021 were mixed-use, per RentCafe.That puts Seattle among the top 20 cities for its share of new apartment buildings that combine residential, office and retail.Yes, but: We trail 16 other cities — including San Francisco, Columbus, Boston, Chicago, Nashville, New York and Atlanta — when it comes to our focus on adding mixed-use developments.Zoom out: Nationwide, apartments in "live-work-play" buildings quadrupled compared to 10 years ago, from 10,000 to 43,000 apartments per year, according to Yardi Matrix data. The bottom line: Blending different types of real estate is one way cities are evolving in the era of remote and hybrid work.
Virginia's Lake Anna ranked top U.S. city to buy vacation home
Under-the-radar Lake Anna, the third-largest lake in Virginia, is the top place in the country to buy a second home, according to Vacasa, a vacation rental management company. Vacasa ranked cities based on their ROI, or return on investment. In Lake Anna, the median sale price is $435,000 and the average annual gross rental revenue over the last 12 months came in at $81,293. That’s a 12% ROI. Why it matters: The vacation community is only two-ish hours away and less packed than its Maryland rival for D.C’s lake crowd, Deep Creek.Details: Lake Anna has two sides – one is warm because Dominion...
Where young Austinites go when they leave
Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosThe average young adult who grew up in Austin moved 173 miles away for their job, according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau's Center for Economic Studies (CES).That's about nine miles below the national average.Why it matters: The migration patterns of young people can help us understand regional labor markets nationwide, with comings and goings reflecting where opportunity is, according to a July report by the bureau and Harvard University.Migration distances are shorter for Black and Hispanic youth, as well as those from low-income families.Zoom in: Nearly 70% of young people stayed in Austin, but 3.9% of those who left before the age of 26 headed to Houston. San Antonio and Dallas were the next two choices.In fact, 18% of young adults leaving town stayed in Texas, while 13% headed out of state.The lowest-income young adults stayed in Austin at a rate of 73%, versus 61% for those from higher-earning families.
Sun Valley mural by Mexican artist is restored after whitewashing
David Garcia Ocelotl's first mural is hidden no more.Driving the news: The local artist recently completed the first restoration phase for a mural called "Huitzilopochtli" in Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood.The colorful art, which Garcia dedicated to his late mother, covered a wall along a former community center at 2895 West 8th Ave., and was completed in 2007. Yes, but: In April 2020, it was painted over by new building tenants, who operate a marijuana dispensary.Garcia completed the three-week process of removing the white paint blanketing his mural last month. It now must be repainted in some areas to be completely...
Massachusetts legalizes sports betting
Massachusetts on Wednesday became the 36th state (plus Washington, D.C.) to legalize sports betting after Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill into law. State of play: Betting isn't actually operational there yet, and perhaps won't be until 2023, as it's one of six states that's legalized but not yet solidified regulations and licensing. The other five: Maine, Ohio, Nebraska, Kansas and Florida.
Sweet Auburn building saved from demolition, for now
Developers of a project along Auburn Avenue have reversed course and say they now intend to preserve the building where Georgia’s first Black banking company was established. Driving the news: Joel Reed of Gorman & Company, a partner on the Sweet Auburn Grande Project, told the Atlanta Downtown Neighborhood...
Where Richmond millennials moved
Note: The analysis includes U.S. Social Security Number holders born 1984–1992 measuring their childhood locations at age 16 and young adult locations at age 26; Data: Center for Economic Studies, et al., 2022, "The Radius of Opportunity: Evidence from Migration and Local Labor Markets"; Chart: Skye Witley/AxiosAbout 72% of millennials who were raised here stayed in adulthood.Those who did leave tended to stay fairly close to home, with D.C. as the top destination.State of play: Axios looked at a Center of Economic Studies analysis of census migration data comparing where Richmonders born between 1984 and 1992 lived at the age...
Digging into the city's 42,000 landlords
As more residents struggle to find stable and affordable housing, a new report reveals fascinating details about the city's unique rental landscape.Why it matters: Detroit is a majority-renter city and is in the midst of a housing crisis, advocates say, with escalating rents, aging properties in disrepair and illegal evictions.The report from Detroit Future City gives the clearest picture yet about the city's landlords.The data is intended to be a launching pad for new policies to improve residents' living conditions.What they're saying: "The most important finding in the report is that there's about 42,000 landlords in the city," report author...
California sets precedent by breaking down Black employee data by lineage
California has become the first in the nation to require state agencies to include a separate category for descendants of enslaved people in its collection of employee data. Why it matters: Advocates say the data disaggregation will help identify and address long-held inequities within Black communities. Many descendants see it as a model for other states — and the federal government — to follow.
