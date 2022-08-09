Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart. “My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO