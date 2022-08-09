ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Buffett
Person
Caroline Flynn
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’

Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart. “My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jones Beach#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Compares Lionel Richie to Santa Claus

American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently joined Ryan Seacrest as a guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Bryan talked about his experience on the talent show, and the friendships he’s formed with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Luke Bryan Talks About Meeting Lionel Richie. Seacrest...
NFL
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Hints He’s Done Doing Organized Tours

Few country music artists have done things exactly the way they wanted, but Garth Brooks is near the top of that list. One of his heroes, George Strait, is certainly among that group, too. Garth Brooks “retired” from music in 2001. The man literally did nothing for eight years other than collect mailbox money. He popped up in 2009 for We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, and he went to Las Vegas for a residency shortly after. He did what he wanted and on his own terms.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy