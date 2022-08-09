Read full article on original website
Related
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
On This Date: Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett Were At #1 With “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” Back In 2003
When you think of the most universally well known country songs of all time, a song that fans of any genre of music knows, what comes to mind?. For me, it’s got to be Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.”. Seriously, I...
Rejected ‘American Idol’ Contestant Who Delivered Broadway Rendition of Avril Lavigne Has ‘Come a Long Way’ With New Performance on TikTok
An American Idol contestant who tried out singing a Broadway-worthy rendition of Avril Lavigne's "I'm With You" took to TikTok to showcase how much she's grown vocally since being rejected from the show. Kenzie Elizabeth tried out in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for the show's...
WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree in Tim McGraw’s household. McGraw and his… The post WATCH: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Youngest Daughter Covers Pat Benatar’s ‘Fire and Ice’ appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations
There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.
Billboard
Here Are the Lyrics to Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’
Scotty McCreery snagged his fifth total and consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as “Damn Strait” ascended to the summit of the July 23-dated chart. “My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery of the hit. “When I did American Idol, George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”
Garth Brooks Performs Final U.S. Stadium Show: “This One Was F’ing Unbelievable”
Garth Brooks wrapped up the United States portion of his Stadium Tour this weekend with a special thank you to Houston, Texas. Prior to the closing show on Saturday night, Garth tweeted out to Houston telling them to “come ready,” and it seems that Houston took the call-to-action seriously.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Compares Lionel Richie to Santa Claus
American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently joined Ryan Seacrest as a guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Bryan talked about his experience on the talent show, and the friendships he’s formed with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Luke Bryan Talks About Meeting Lionel Richie. Seacrest...
NFL・
Garth Brooks Hints He’s Done Doing Organized Tours
Few country music artists have done things exactly the way they wanted, but Garth Brooks is near the top of that list. One of his heroes, George Strait, is certainly among that group, too. Garth Brooks “retired” from music in 2001. The man literally did nothing for eight years other than collect mailbox money. He popped up in 2009 for We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial, and he went to Las Vegas for a residency shortly after. He did what he wanted and on his own terms.
Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. The band members of Lady A are looking after their own. The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our...
Willie Nelson’s 1997 Performance Of “Funny How Time Slips Away” Is Country Music Perfection
I believe that lyrics can hold so much weight and make the music come to life. As a country music fan, it is always amazing to hear your favorite artists belt out their lyrics with an insane vocal range, but sometimes a speaking song can let the words the artist wrote shine beautifully and simply.
Comments / 0