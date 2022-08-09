ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Uniondale 15-Year-Old

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old. Genesis Martinez, of Uniondale, was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6, and was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 8, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, Martinez was last seen leaving her Uniondale home. She...
UNIONDALE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaford#Police#Neptune#Honda
News 12

Police: Missing hiker from White Plains found dead

State police say a missing hiker from White Plains has been found dead. Police say 23-year-old Omar Benitez was hiking with friends in Bear Mountain State Park in the Town of Highlands on Tuesday when he became separated from them. The search ended due to darkness and safety reasons and...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
longisland.com

Wanted for Huntington Station Hit and Run

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene of a motor vehicle crash. A white pickup truck struck a parked, unoccupied 2002 Nissan Pathfinder on East 3 rd St....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy