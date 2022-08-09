ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

pikecountycourier.com

Traffic delaying Milford-Montague Bridge repair to begin

MILFORD, PA - The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) Toll Bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced. t. The project also...
MILFORD, PA
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 2 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Borough, and East Hanover Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 11, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,076 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 11. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax

It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
wrnjradio.com

Milling and paving to begin Friday on 3 Hackettstown roads

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be doing milling and paving beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, according to police. The following roads listed are tentatively scheduled to be milled on Friday, Aug. 12 and paved on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 7:00 p.m. Warren St...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
erienewsnow.com

Fish and Boat Commission Investigates Illegal Dumping of 80 Tires

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of about 80 tires. It happened at the Fairview Gravel Pit ponds sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fish and Boat Commission's northwest regional office...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

