This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Vandalism to Harmful Algal Bloom Monitoring BuoysMorristown MinuteHopatcong, NJ
Grant agreements cleared for 5 historic preservation projects in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved agreements that will allow restoration and preservation work to begin on five historic properties just four weeks after the board approved the projects – and 25 others – to receive $2.65 million in grants from the county’s Preservation Trust Fund.
Traffic Alert: Sullivan County, NY Bridge Temporarily Closing
The Hudson Valley keeps growing and each community is expanding. With more businesses, homes being built, jobs coming into play, and new roads forming, there are exciting things happening in our area. The warmer months also bring more construction throughout the Hudson Valley. We may also see more traffic and...
Traffic delaying Milford-Montague Bridge repair to begin
MILFORD, PA - The weathered pothole driving surface on the Milford-Montague (Route 206) Toll Bridge and its New Jersey and Pennsylvania approach roadways is scheduled to undergo milling and repaving under a roughly three-month-long project starting next week, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced. t. The project also...
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 2 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway Borough, and East Hanover Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August...
600-home project in South Blooming Grove set to start after boards finish four-year review
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE - No one has shot a hole of golf at the former Lake Anne Country Club for more than 20 years. The ramshackle rental homes have long been vacant. Investors who bought the giant tract for $15 million in 2006 have pursued one goal since then: to build homes there.
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 11, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Crews work to restore power to thousands after high tension wire falls
Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of northern New Jersey residents who lost power Tuesday afternoon when a high tension wire fell down near Interstate 80.
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,076 positive cases and 224 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 11. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Flying Low: U.S. Geological Survey to do aerial measurements over Pennsylvania
SOMEWHERE ABOVE US (WHTM) — Starting this month, the U.S. Geological Survey will begin conducting low-level flights with airplanes and helicopters over parts of Pennsylvania-including the Midstate. It’s all part of an effort to improve understanding of the nation’s underlying geology. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Gottheimer celebrates Sussex County Senior of the Year Peg Behnke for life of community service
AUGUSTA, NJ (Sussex County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Thursday celebrated Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair – Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Gottheimer presented a flag flown over the United States Capitol and congressional certificate to Sussex...
NJ DOT pushes mileage-based driver fee as alternative to gas tax
It has been nearly six years since a 23-cent-per-gallon increase in the Garden State's tax on gasoline lit up the phone lines and dominated the news cycle at New Jersey 101.5. With more electric and hybrid vehicles taking to the roads these days, and the newer ones that still run just on gas becoming ever more efficient, the state Department of Transportation believes there may be another way to pump up infrastructure.
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
Murphy administration drives toward zero transportation emissions future with $10.8M investment
NEW JERSEY – Leveraging proceeds from New Jersey’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), Governor Murphy has announced an additional $10.8 million investment to further protect residents, the environment and the economy from the worsening impacts of climate change. The latest round of proceeds will be...
Milling and paving to begin Friday on 3 Hackettstown roads
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown will be doing milling and paving beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, according to police. The following roads listed are tentatively scheduled to be milled on Friday, Aug. 12 and paved on Monday, Aug. 15 from 7:00 a.m. to approximately 7:00 p.m. Warren St...
Housing officials prepare safety measures as water main break impacts Newark
Much of the water at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center was brown and unusable this morning. News 12's Kimberly Kravtiz spoke with the property manager at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center in Newark to discuss how housing officials plan to keep residents safe.
Fish and Boat Commission Investigates Illegal Dumping of 80 Tires
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of about 80 tires. It happened at the Fairview Gravel Pit ponds sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fish and Boat Commission's northwest regional office...
Want to get a look at wild elk in Pennsylvania? Here's what you need to know
While it’s possible to view wild elk throughout the year in northcentral Pennsylvania, the most popular time to see these large creatures is quickly approaching. Elk encounters:'Bizarre' incidents recounted by retired Pa. Game Commission officer in book. “We’re extremely lucky to have an elk herd in Pennsylvania,” said Ben...
