Related
Good rain chances continue but drier weather in sight
Flood threat continues into weekend
Excessive rainfall risk outlined through Friday
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tropical disturbance off Louisiana's coast expected to head to Texas, hurricane forecasters say
Denham Springs couple continues to battle flooding
Gas below $3 per gallon? Some stations in Baton Rouge are already there
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?
Railway between Baton Rouge, New Orleans gets major grant
Louisiana Woman Videos Odd Light Over Lafayette, Then It Disappears [Watch]
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
Elementary school shuts down Friday due to 'several' COVID cases
Deadly crash closes I-12 onramp from Jefferson Hwy
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
New businesses open on Government St. in BR
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks
Free expungement event happening in BR
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0