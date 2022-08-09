ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show

After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
BOSTON, MA
Vibe

Mariah Carey, Usher, And SZA To Perform At 2022 Global Citizen Festival

Global Citizen has revealed its lineup for the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. Set to take place on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City and Accra, Ghana, the event boasts its diverse list of talent to amplify the organization’s mission. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim FestivalMario Names His Ideal R&B Supergroup MembersRodney Jerkins Announces Search For Undiscovered Talent As performers, the musicians are tasked with not only delivering their fan-favorite songs but also sending a message to global leaders, major corporations, and foundations to empower women and girls, take climate action,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today, followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Easterling
Person
John Travolta
Person
Travolta
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy