Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Kiss 108 officially names its new morning show
After decades of "Matty in the Morning," listeners will now wake up with “Billy & Lisa in the Morning." After 41 years of “Matty in the Morning,” Kiss 108 is moving on to “Billy & Lisa in the Morning.”. Following the retirement of longtime host Matt...
Mariah Carey, Usher, And SZA To Perform At 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Global Citizen has revealed its lineup for the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. Set to take place on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City and Accra, Ghana, the event boasts its diverse list of talent to amplify the organization’s mission. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim FestivalMario Names His Ideal R&B Supergroup MembersRodney Jerkins Announces Search For Undiscovered Talent As performers, the musicians are tasked with not only delivering their fan-favorite songs but also sending a message to global leaders, major corporations, and foundations to empower women and girls, take climate action,...
Awards HQ August 12 BONUS EDITION: Final Emmy Voting Has Started! Exclusive Host Chat with Kenan Thompson; Variety Talk Conundrum; More!
Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is August 12, 2022, which means final round voting begins today, followed by 10 days until final round voting ends on August 22. Then comes the finales: It’s 22 days until the Creative Arts Emmys kicks off its two-night event on September 3; and then it’s 31 days until the 74th Emmy Awards takes place, live on NBC, September 12.WE HAVE A HOST! WE HAVE A HOST! And it was the most obvious — and perfect — choice for NBC this year. If Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers weren’t going to host the Emmys (and trust me, neither talk show star had a DROP of interest in doing this gig again), why...
TV's favorite foul-mouth kids are celebrating an anniversary
PRIMUS: (Singing) I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time. MARTINEZ: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny have been entertaining and offending for 25 years. "South Park" premiered in 1997, but the characters first came to life five years earlier in a student film. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
How a Grammy-winning Pueblo musician influenced the soundtrack for 'Prey'
A lot of franchise gunk and mythology has built up around the 1987 action flick, Predator — which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and other he-men battling a vicious game hunter from outer space boasting thermal vision, a cloaking device, and big, nasty mandibles. Prey, a new movie streaming on Hulu,...
