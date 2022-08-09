Read full article on original website
Feds agree to honor Connecticut pardons, stop deportations
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said...
Some governors are turning voluntary land conservation into a culture war item
The Inflation Reduction Act includes $20 billion to boost voluntary land conservation in farm country. And it is coming at a time when some Republican politicians are attacking the Biden administration after it announced a goal to conserve 30% of the country's land and water by the year 2030. Nebraska Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports on the rhetoric around land conservation.
Louisiana's abortion ban has doctors worried about patients — and their own careers
Across the country, there is fear and confusion inside some hospitals as doctors try to give the best medical care while staying within the bounds of new abortion restrictions. That is especially true in Louisiana. As Rosemary Westwood with member station WWNO reports, doctors say a new abortion ban could put their patients and themselves at risk.
Abortion is legal in Illinois. In Wisconsin, it's nearly banned. So clinics teamed up
Around two days a week, Natalee Hartwig leaves her home in Madison, Wisconsin, before her son wakes up, to travel across the border into Illinois. "Luckily it's summer," said Hartwig, a nurse midwife at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "For now he can sleep in. But any getting ready that has to happen will be on my spouse."
Nebraska abortion case underscores how evidence from online services is now fair game
A prosecutor in Madison County, Neb., has charged a woman with helping her daughter abort a pregnancy illegally. And some of the evidence against her was handed over to police by Facebook. NPR law enforcement correspondent Martin Kaste has been following this story and joins us now. Hi, Martin. MARTIN...
The chief prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will fight his removal from office
In Florida, the chief state prosecutor in the Tampa area says he will vigorously fight his removal from office by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis says Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren was neglecting his duty by failing to enforce Florida's laws that restrict abortion or prohibit gender-affirming care for minors. From Miami, NPR's Greg Allen reports.
Children are reportedly spending 23 hours lock in at Texas youth prisons
To Texas now, where the state's juvenile detention system is so turbulent that they have mostly stopped accepting newly sentenced teenagers. And the staffing shortage is so severe that many children reportedly spend up to 23 hours each day locked in their cells. Jolie McCullough is a reporter for The Texas Tribune who has been reporting on these issues. And just as a warning, our conversation may include some details that could be difficult to hear. Jolie, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Conservationists say New England’s drought is another wakeup call about climate change
Alicea Charamut went for a hike last weekend to a place where she thought her dog would have a chance to cool off with a swim. Devil’s Hopyard State Park, in East Haddam, Connecticut, has a big waterfall. But on this day, the water was barely flowing and Charamut’s dog found no relief.
With Congress set to pass massive climate and health care bill, Conn. officials look to local impacts
The House is expected to vote on the massive climate and health care bill passed by the Senate as soon as Friday. In Hartford on Thursday, state officials touted the bill’s possible effects for health care consumers. Deidre Gifford, the state’s commissioner of the Department of Social Services, said...
Mental health workers say they plan to strike
Two thousand Kaiser mental health workers plan to go on strike Monday. They say Kaiser has failed to follow California law and make sure patients with mental health needs are given prompt care. Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to...
High demand for CT pandemic bonus program crashed website
While other state cash assistance programs have struggled to get dollars out the door this summer, the new $1,000 pandemic bonus program for private-sector workers has sparked big interest from the start. About 30,000 applications were requested for the Premium Pay Program in its first few days after it informally...
Connecticut judge ‘gravely concerned’ that Alex Jones’ attorney may have shared medical records
A Waterbury judge wants to know whether the attorney for Infowars host Alex Jones in Connecticut sent confidential medical records to an attorney representing Jones in a recently completed Texas defamation trial. Jones was sued for defamation in Connecticut and Texas by families of loved ones killed in the Sandy...
Congress passes expanded health care benefits in sweeping bill
Congress on Friday passed Democrats’ major bill aiming to reduce inflation that will in part lower health care costs for those enrolled through the Affordable Care Act and Medicare. But as lawmakers in Connecticut praised the federal relief, they’re also raising concerns about proposed rate hikes that could affect plans for thousands of people in the state.
NY governor pledges $10 million to fight domestic terrorism after Buffalo shooting
In the fight to curb domestic terrorism on the local level, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new guidance Tuesday to support the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans following the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo. Hochul pledged $10 million to assist counties across New York in the development of...
Southern Connecticut State University Professor Jonathan Wharton says GOP senate candidate Levy must now mend fences
The results are in from Connecticut’s primary day, 2022, and, as we now know, at least one race delivered a surprise result. It will be Trump-allied, conservative Republican Leora Levy, and not moderate Themis Klarides, facing off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011.
Here's why Oregonians are so proud of their blackberries
Ask an Oregonian what summer tastes like, and they'll likely say blackberries. The Willamette Valley outside Portland ships out 90% of the frozen crop sold across the country. Deena Prichep reports from peak blackberry season. DEENA PRICHEP, BYLINE: Blackberries here are the size of your thumb, just dripping with juice....
Primary day signals Connecticut GOP's shift toward Trump
Republican Leora Levy’s surprise win in her party’s primary for U.S. Senate in Connecticut has put former President Donald Trump front and center in the November election. Democrats see this as an advantage, including Governor Ned Lamont, who is vying for re-election. Lamont said Levy’s win over a...
Former Trump Organization CFO to appear in New York court on alleged tax fraud
Former President Donald Trump's company and his longtime chief financial officer are in criminal court in New York today to answer charges of a long-running fraud scheme. The appearance caps a busy week on the Trump legal front. On Monday, the FBI searched the former president's home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. And on Wednesday, Trump was questioned under oath by the New York attorney general's office and pleaded the Fifth Amendment hundreds of times. Joining us to discuss all this is NPR's Andrea Bernstein. So let's start with that New York criminal case and what it's all about.
Push continues for Plum Island to be declared a national monument
For over a decade, environmental advocates like Save the Sound have pushed for the preservation of the small island that resides seven miles off the coast of Connecticut. Now advocates for preserving the federally owned Plum Island are continuing to press President Joe Biden to declare it a national monument.
After primary victory, GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy should mend fences, CT political expert says
The results are in from the 2022 primary elections in Connecticut, and at least one race delivered a surprise. It will be Leora Levy, and not Themis Klarides, who will face off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011. Levy is...
