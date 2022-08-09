ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Letters to the Editor: Conserve, conserve, conserve; Our long road and winding road to inflation; Let's talk it over; UMass Global Santa Maria should be part of 4-year degree discussion

Lompoc Record
 3 days ago
Coastal View

Not too far gone

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf

PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
Local
California Society
Santa Maria, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
#Water Desalination#Over And Over#Umass#Umass Global Santa Maria
calcoastnews.com

SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire

When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Ed St. George’s Montecito Street Hotel Makes Its Way Through City Review

The Architectural Board of Review on Monday gave a predominantly positive appraisal of a three-room hotel annex at 311 West Montecito Street, part of developer Ed St. George’s latest attempt at changing the face of the beachside neighborhood tucked between Castillo Street and the train station by providing several interconnected hotels and annexes along Montecito Street. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving the project along for further review despite some questions over the design.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Barbara County confirms two additional monkeypox cases

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total up to three cases countywide, officials said Tuesday. The two local males are both in isolation, and County Public Health has begun contact tracing to identify anyone who may have had close contact with them.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

