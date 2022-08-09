Letters to the Editor: Conserve, conserve, conserve; Our long road and winding road to inflation; Let's talk it over; UMass Global Santa Maria should be part of 4-year degree discussion

Read full article on original website
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County's Neal Taylor Nature Center 'going batty' with live bat exhibit
The Neal Taylor Nature Center is inviting members of the public to "go batty" with its newest California myotis exhibit and live program that features a guided talk about the local bat population and chance to watch them come out to feed. A series of live presentations are slated for...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
Ventura County Reporter
DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf
PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
Researchers launch website with groundbreaking data on COVID in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time
The first day of class in the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday brought more than just the start of the new 2022-23 school year. It also marked the first day of the new state law that requires a later start time. The post Santa Maria area high schools begin year with new state-required later start time appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Northern Chumash tribe asks Gov. Newsom to give back Diablo Canyon lands
“The state has a unique opportunity to correct a historical wrong that still affects our people today,” the tribe’s letter to the governor reads.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County upstarts grab a slice of cannabis kingpin’s empire
When San Luis Obispo picked the people who would operate three marijuana retail shops in the city, they selected Helios Dayspring and his Natural Healing Center. They also got a group of people who were behind Megan’s Organic Market and another group who applied under SLOCal Roots. The Megan’s...
Santa Barbara Independent
Ed St. George’s Montecito Street Hotel Makes Its Way Through City Review
The Architectural Board of Review on Monday gave a predominantly positive appraisal of a three-room hotel annex at 311 West Montecito Street, part of developer Ed St. George’s latest attempt at changing the face of the beachside neighborhood tucked between Castillo Street and the train station by providing several interconnected hotels and annexes along Montecito Street. The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving the project along for further review despite some questions over the design.
SLO County couple has lived in a hotel for 9 months. Now they face a ‘dire emergency’
“Every morning I’m waking up with acid in my stomach,” author Mark Onspaugh said of their housing crisis.
One of two entrances to Oceano Dunes temporarily closed
The Grand Avenue entrance to the Oceano Dunes is temporarily closed to vehicle traffic as a construction project aimed at improving air quality is underway.
Lompoc Record
Santa Barbara County confirms two additional monkeypox cases
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total up to three cases countywide, officials said Tuesday. The two local males are both in isolation, and County Public Health has begun contact tracing to identify anyone who may have had close contact with them.
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
Nipomo residents gathering signatures in effort to stop proposed Dana Reserve development
A petition has been created in Nipomo in an effort to help stop the proposed Dana Reserve project, a large-scale development that would include housing and commercial uses. The post Nipomo residents gathering signatures in effort to stop proposed Dana Reserve development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘There’s a time bomb in your homes, neighbor’: Failed pipe floods SLO County house
A homeowner is warning others after a failed manifold inundated his home with up to 3 inches of water, causing as much as $300,000 in damage.
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
No more dust mitigation measures at the Oceano Dunes? State Parks proposes new plan
State Parks has installed more than 700 acres of dust mitigation measures at the popular off-roading park in San Luis Obispo County.
SLO County COVID hospitalizations nearly doubled since last week; new deaths reported
Two particularly bad days have pushed up the two-week average.
