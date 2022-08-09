Read full article on original website
Peloton stock soars after reports of new layoffs
Peloton's stock shot up more than 13% Friday, after the company said it would lay off more people and begin "aggressive" cost cutting measures that will include store closures. Why it matters: Peloton shot to prominence during the pandemic lockdowns, quickly becoming a poster child of the stay-at-home rally among...
Disney surpasses Netflix in global paid streaming subscribers
Disney's stock spiked nearly 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the entertainment giant said it added 14.4 million Disney+ subscribers, blowing past Wall Street expectations. Why it matters: Disney now has more than 221 million total subscriptions across all of its subscription streaming offerings globally, officially surpassing Netflix, which reported...
Investors like the climate deal
The early verdicts have arrived: Investors are confident the Democrats' climate deal will translate into expanded real-world deployment of low-carbon energy. Driving the news: The movement of exchange-traded funds and individual companies in several segments of the energy sector tell a similar story. The Climate Tech Index from the VC...
The art of effective trolling
Sometimes you can say more with humor than with a polished speech or marketing spot. Why it matters: Consumer brands, public figures and even state governments and federal agencies have embraced the riskiest communication tool of them all ... trolling. But, like any form of communication, the message must be...
Behind the "great resignation:" Nearly 20% of workers are miserable
Bosses remain the top factor in job satisfaction. "Get a bad one and you are almost guaranteed to hate your job," Gallup CEO Jon Clifton wrote as part of the company's 2022 State of the Global Workplace report. Why it matters: A majority of workers globally (60%) say they're emotionally...
More focus on fun, less on investment for upcoming NFT game
Web3 gaming still has its upsides, if done right with more focus on game quality, veteran developer Simon Davis tells Axios. Why it matters: The NFT/Web3/blockchain part of the games industry has billions of dollars of investment but is surrounded by skeptics. For some, a lack of hits — and...
Restaurant reward programs driving sales amid food inflation
As food inflation continues to creep up and coupons disappear, customers are flocking to reward and loyalty apps that places like McDonald's, Starbucks and Taco Bell say are helping drive digital sales. The big picture: Loyalty has its perks. Free coffee, discounted meals and access to exclusive savings are up...
Crying CEO selfie goes viral on LinkedIn, sparks debate on messaging
A CEO's post about his own feelings from a recent round of layoffs, which featured a selfie of him with tear-stained eyes, has gone viral on LinkedIn. Why it matters: There's been a growing number of CEOs posting about company layoffs on the professional networking platform, according to LinkedIn. "They’re...
Snapchat introduces parental controls
Snapchat on Tuesday unveiled a new Family Center within its app that's designed to give parents deeper insights into who their teens communicate with. Why it matters: The Family Center is meant to reflect real-world interactions between kids and parents. It makes it easier for parents to understand who their kids talk to without revealing their conversations.
Second labor complaint filed against Nintendo
The National Labor Relations Board has received a new workplace complaint against gaming giant Nintendo and a firm it uses for contractors in its main U.S. office. Why it matters: This is the second time this year that a worker has filed such a complaint against the maker of Mario and Zelda, as labor activism in the gaming industry intensifies.
Watch: A conversation on reducing recidivism through technology
On Aug. 18, Ina Fried and Russ Contreras will examine the impact technology and connection can have on reducing recidivism and improving social and economic outcomes for those who are incarcerated, featuring The Last Mile co-founder Chris Redlitz and Justice Through Code founder & director Aedan Macdonald. Register.
Wall Street rally brings out bulls, who some fear may be "suckers"
Wall Street’s improbable summer rally has given way to scattershot yet bullish early August momentum. Still, a growing number of analysts are cautioning investors against chasing what may be a classic "suckers' rally." Driving the news: Tentative signs that inflation is moderating has fanned hopes of a soft economic...
Half of U.S. employers plan abortion travel benefits
More than a third (35%) of U.S. employers already offer travel and lodging benefits for elective and medically necessary abortions and another 16% are considering offering it next year, according to a survey from human resources consultancy Willis Towers Watson. Why it matters: It's a glimpse into how the private...
