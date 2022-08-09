Read full article on original website
Investors like the climate deal
The early verdicts have arrived: Investors are confident the Democrats' climate deal will translate into expanded real-world deployment of low-carbon energy. Driving the news: The movement of exchange-traded funds and individual companies in several segments of the energy sector tell a similar story. The Climate Tech Index from the VC...
When you'll see the climate bill's impact
The most sweeping climate change legislation in U.S. history is on its way to President Biden's desk after clearing the House Friday in a 220-207 party-line vote. Why it matters: In addition to huge investments for clean energy technologies, the bill will eventually help shift where our energy comes from, the appliances we purchase, how we heat and cool our homes, which cars we drive, and even the jobs we have.
If you want an electric car, buy one this week
If you're thinking of buying an electric car any time soon, you'd better place your order before President Biden signs the Democrats' big climate, tax and health care package into law — which could happen as soon as this weekend. Why it matters: Democrats initially hoped to dramatically increase...
