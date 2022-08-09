The most sweeping climate change legislation in U.S. history is on its way to President Biden's desk after clearing the House Friday in a 220-207 party-line vote. Why it matters: In addition to huge investments for clean energy technologies, the bill will eventually help shift where our energy comes from, the appliances we purchase, how we heat and cool our homes, which cars we drive, and even the jobs we have.

