OPEC Sees Global Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus
OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump in the third quarter by 1.24 million barrels a day to 28.27 million a day, according to its latest monthly report. That’s about 570,000 barrels a day less than OPEC’s 13 members pumped in July.
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
Oil Rises on Slower Inflation Rate and Declining Dollar
Oil settled at the highest level in a week on signs of cooling inflation and a weakening dollar. West Texas Intermediate topped $91 a barrel in New York after the US reported inflation rose at a slower-than-expected pace, potentially relieving pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further. Later in the session, a slumping US dollar help to lifted commodities broadly, while government data showed that weekly US gasoline demand had improved after inventories sank below the 10-year seasonal average.
Oil Rises as IEA Growth Forecast Eases Demand Fears
Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption. West Texas Intermediate futures settled 2.6% higher to trade above $94 a barrel while Brent again neared $100. The IEA lifted its consumption estimate by 380,000 barrels a day, saying soaring natural gas prices and heat waves are prompting manufacturers and power generators to switch their fuel to oil.
Diamond Offshore Rakes In $610 Mn In Second Quarter Rig Deals
Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has announced $610 million of contract awards in the second quarter of 2022. — Offshore driller Diamond Offshore has announced $610 million of contract awards in the second quarter of 2022. Diamond Offshore said that the $610 million in new deals was in addition to...
Oil Price Rally Explained
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the latest crude oil market moves, inventory trends, demand expectations and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
Woodside Hires Strohm To Deliver TCP Flowlines For Scarborough
Composite pipe technology company Strohm has been contracted by Australia’s largest natural gas producer Woodside Energy to manufacture and deliver two Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) flowlines. The technology will form an integral part of the relief well emergency response plans for the well construction phase of the Scarborough field development.
Wind Industry Feeling Tight Squeeze On Supply Chain
The wind energy market is growing fast but many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said. — The wind energy market is growing fast, doubling in size in the last five years. Nonetheless, many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said.
No Offer For Kistos From Serica Energy
Serica Energy has made a decision not to make an offer for the entire and to be issued share capital of Kistos. — Serica Energy has informed it does not intend to make an offer for the entire and to be issued share capital of Kistos. Early last month, Kistos first rejected a possible offer from the company. Subsequently, it has not been possible to reach an agreement with Kistos on the terms or structure of a revised possible offer.
Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
Asian buyers have snapped up a huge volume of cheap US oil early in the latest trading cycle for spot physical barrels, raising the prospect of reduced demand for Middle Eastern crude. South Korean and Indian oil refiners have so far purchased around 16-to-18 million barrels of US crude this...
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
Velesto Completes Upgrade Works On Two Jack-Up Rigs
Velesto Energy has completed the offline capabilities upgrading works for the Naga 5 and Naga 6 jack-up rigs. Offshore drilling rig owner Velesto Energy has completed the offline capabilities upgrading works for the Naga 5 and Naga 6 jack-up rigs. The upgrade work made them the first two Malaysian jack-ups...
IEA Sees Little Chance OPEC+ Will Supply More Oil
OPEC+ is unlikely to increase output in the coming months because of limited spare capacity, according to the International Energy Agency. Furthermore, the “largely symbolic” 100,000 barrel-a-day hike promised for September may actually turn into a cut as Russian production declines, the IEA said. “Comparatively low levels of...
Exxon Eyes Global Trading Expansion
Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering expanding its trading operations globally as historic oil-market volatility contributes to record profits for commodity shops. The oil major has stepped up efforts to increase derivatives trading after several departures over the past two years, according to people familiar with the matter. Exxon is also reworking the pay structure for traders, including bonuses, said some of the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The company is still ironing out specifics and nothing is final, the people said.
Europe Set to Start Winter Seriously Short of Diesel
Northwest Europe is forecast to begin a perilous winter with historically low amounts of diesel, a fuel that powers vast swaths of the economy. The region’s stockpiles of road diesel, heating oil and other diesel-type fuel are set to shrivel this November to the lowest level in data that goes back to the start of 2011, according to Wood Mackenzie Ltd. That means there’s a smaller-than-usual supply cushion as the continent braces for a potentially severe winter energy crisis.
Can Europe Live Without Russian Gas?
It was once thought unthinkable that Europe could get through a winter comfortably without Russian gas. — Thanks to the strength of the inventory build, Standard Chartered analysts now think Europe can get through a winter comfortably without Russian gas, a new report by the company has revealed. The...
Aker BP To Invest $700Mn In Alvheim Subsea Tie-In
Aker BP has submitted a plan for development and operation for the Trell and Trine fields which entails an investment of $700 million. — Aker BP has submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Trell and Trine fields to Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy which entails an investment of $700 million.
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
The price spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil increased to a high of $13.26 per barrel on July 29. — The price spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil increased to a high of $13.26 per barrel on July 29, the highest price spread since January 14, 2014, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO).
Shell Completes Acquisition Of Solar Expert Sprng Energy
Shell has completed its 100 percent acquisition of Solenergi Power and with it the Sprng Energy group of companies from Actis Solenergi. — Shell Overseas Investment B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has completed its 100 percent acquisition of Solenergi Power Private Limited and with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies from Actis Solenergi Limited.
