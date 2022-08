Global Citizen has revealed its lineup for the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. Set to take place on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City and Accra, Ghana, the event boasts its diverse list of talent to amplify the organization’s mission. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim FestivalMario Names His Ideal R&B Supergroup MembersRodney Jerkins Announces Search For Undiscovered Talent As performers, the musicians are tasked with not only delivering their fan-favorite songs but also sending a message to global leaders, major corporations, and foundations to empower women and girls, take climate action,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO