rigzone.com
88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
'Resources of this magnitude present our shareholders with significant upside potential and opportunity'. — 88 Energy Limited has reported a maiden, independently certified prospective resource estimate of 1.03 billion barrels of oil - on a gross mean, unrisked basis - for the Project Icewine East development, which the business holds a 75 percent net working interest in.
rigzone.com
Woodside Hires Strohm To Deliver TCP Flowlines For Scarborough
Composite pipe technology company Strohm has been contracted by Australia’s largest natural gas producer Woodside Energy to manufacture and deliver two Thermoplastic Composite Pipe (TCP) flowlines. The technology will form an integral part of the relief well emergency response plans for the well construction phase of the Scarborough field development.
rigzone.com
Exxon Awards Deal For Environmental Study On Fifth Guyana Project
Acorn International has been selected to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment and lead the public consultation program for ExxonMobil's fifth offshore development project in Guyana. — Acorn International, a worldwide environmental and risk management consultancy with offices in Boston and Houston, has been selected to perform an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and lead the public consultation program for ExxonMobil’s fifth offshore development project in Guyana.
rigzone.com
Exxon Eyes Global Trading Expansion
Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering expanding its trading operations globally as historic oil-market volatility contributes to record profits for commodity shops. The oil major has stepped up efforts to increase derivatives trading after several departures over the past two years, according to people familiar with the matter. Exxon is also reworking the pay structure for traders, including bonuses, said some of the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public. The company is still ironing out specifics and nothing is final, the people said.
rigzone.com
Aker BP To Invest $700Mn In Alvheim Subsea Tie-In
Aker BP has submitted a plan for development and operation for the Trell and Trine fields which entails an investment of $700 million. — Aker BP has submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Trell and Trine fields to Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy which entails an investment of $700 million.
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
rigzone.com
Wind Industry Feeling Tight Squeeze On Supply Chain
The wind energy market is growing fast but many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said. — The wind energy market is growing fast, doubling in size in the last five years. Nonetheless, many turbine and component suppliers face negative profits in the face of serious supply chain challenges, Wood Mackenzie said.
rigzone.com
Oil Rises as IEA Growth Forecast Eases Demand Fears
Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption. West Texas Intermediate futures settled 2.6% higher to trade above $94 a barrel while Brent again neared $100. The IEA lifted its consumption estimate by 380,000 barrels a day, saying soaring natural gas prices and heat waves are prompting manufacturers and power generators to switch their fuel to oil.
rigzone.com
OPEC Sees Global Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus
OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump in the third quarter by 1.24 million barrels a day to 28.27 million a day, according to its latest monthly report. That’s about 570,000 barrels a day less than OPEC’s 13 members pumped in July.
rigzone.com
Saipem Gets $900MM Deal On Angolan Non-Associated Gas Project
Saipem has secured three new engineering and construction contracts, one onshore and two offshore Angola. — Italian oilfield services firm Saipem has secured three new engineering and construction contracts, one onshore and two offshore Angola. Saipem said that the contracts were with the New Gas Consortium comprised of Azule...
rigzone.com
Oil Rises on Slower Inflation Rate and Declining Dollar
Oil settled at the highest level in a week on signs of cooling inflation and a weakening dollar. West Texas Intermediate topped $91 a barrel in New York after the US reported inflation rose at a slower-than-expected pace, potentially relieving pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further. Later in the session, a slumping US dollar help to lifted commodities broadly, while government data showed that weekly US gasoline demand had improved after inventories sank below the 10-year seasonal average.
rigzone.com
457MW California Solar Project Reaches Full Power
The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that the Palen Solar Project - a 457-megawatt photovoltaic facility in Riverside County, California - has reached full power operation. The project will supply enough energy to power approximately 116,000 homes, according to the DOI, which added that the development...
rigzone.com
Shell Completes Acquisition Of Solar Expert Sprng Energy
Shell has completed its 100 percent acquisition of Solenergi Power and with it the Sprng Energy group of companies from Actis Solenergi. — Shell Overseas Investment B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell, has completed its 100 percent acquisition of Solenergi Power Private Limited and with it, the Sprng Energy group of companies from Actis Solenergi Limited.
rigzone.com
Oil Falls Friday but Posts Weekly Gain
Oil declined Friday but still posted a weekly gain as traders weighed the prospects of higher demand this winter against the potential for Iranian supply to return. West Texas Intermediate futures ended the week 3.5% higher after losing 2.4% Friday. Iran said it could accept a European Union-brokered nuclear deal if it receives certain guarantees. The prospect of more oil supply wiped out all gains earlier in the session.
rigzone.com
Thousands To Protest UK Government Sanctioning Jackdaw Field
From August 20 to August 27, 'thousands of people across the UK' will protest the recently green-lit Jackdaw project and all new oil and gas fields. From August 20 to August 27, ‘thousands of people across the UK’ will protest the recently green-lit Jackdaw project and all new oil and gas fields.
rigzone.com
Cheap USA Oil Undercuts Middle Eastern Crude
Asian buyers have snapped up a huge volume of cheap US oil early in the latest trading cycle for spot physical barrels, raising the prospect of reduced demand for Middle Eastern crude. South Korean and Indian oil refiners have so far purchased around 16-to-18 million barrels of US crude this...
rigzone.com
Oil Price Rally Explained
Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on the latest crude oil market moves, inventory trends, demand expectations and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In this week’s edition...
rigzone.com
Oil Outages in Gulf of Mexico Straining Tight Market
Six oil and gas fields in the Gulf of Mexico have been shut after a leak at a Louisiana booster station halted two pipelines in the region. Shell Plc on Thursday shut its Mars and Amberjack pipelines which together can move as much as 500,000 barrels a day of oil from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast. That resulted in the closure of Shell’s Mars, Ursa and Olympus fields, as well as Chevron Corp.’s Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti and Big Foot fields, the companies said.
rigzone.com
Freeport LNG Withdraws Force Majeure
Freeport LNG has withdrawn the force majeure that was declared for an explosion at the site after it was found that the definition would not hold true for the incident, Rystad Energy analyst Lu Ming Pang revealed in a market note sent to Rigzone. “Force majeure is typically declared only...
rigzone.com
Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
The price spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate oil increased to a high of $13.26 per barrel on July 29. — The price spread between Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil increased to a high of $13.26 per barrel on July 29, the highest price spread since January 14, 2014, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) highlighted in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO).
