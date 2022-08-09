ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Comments / 3

Related
Connecticut Public

69% of Native Americans say inflation has caused major financial problems, poll finds

No other racial or ethnic group in the country is feeling as much financial strain right now as Native Americans. That's according to a national poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. It found that inflation has caused 69% of Native Americans significant financial problems. Katia Riddle reports from Oregon's Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
BUSINESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise

This story originally appeared in Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in […] The post Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Cox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Rent#Housing Subsidies#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Hispanic#Americans#Npr#Harvard University#Latino
WebMD

Haven't Had COVID Yet? Wanna Bet?

Aug. 2, 2022 – We all have friends or relatives who, somehow, have managed to avoid catching COVID-19, which has infected more than 91.5 million Americans. You may even be one of the lucky ones yourself. But health experts are saying: Not so fast. A mounting pile of scientific...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

HUD announces $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing $2.8 billion in fresh funding for homeless services organizations across the country. The funding, announced Monday, will be allocated via competitive bids through HUD’s Continuum of Care Program, the largest source of federal grant support to housing and services programs for people experiencing homelessness.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
CBS News

Growing homelessness among baby boomers

A growing number of baby boomers are experiencing homelessness amid rising rents and inflation. The number of homeless people over 55 is expected to swell to 225,000 nationwide by 2026, according to one study. Jonathan Vigliotti takes a look.
HOMELESS
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy