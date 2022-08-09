Read full article on original website
Related
A Marine who helped lead Afghanistan evacuations reflects on those left behind
Let's pick up the story of Lieutenant Colonel Chris Richardella, Marine Corps commander, still serving, still active duty. Last August he was one of the officers in charge of security for Kabul Airport as Afghanistan fell apart around him and the airfield he and his troops were protecting became the only way out for Afghans and Americans desperate to flee. Yesterday on the program, we heard what it was like to experience firsthand the chaos of August 15, 2021, the day the Taliban took over Kabul. It wasn't until a few days later, Richardella told me, that his phone began to buzz.
What remains of the American University of Afghanistan?
One year ago this month, the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan. Many people fled into exile, and so did an entire university. The American University of Afghanistan was a U.S.-backed institution. Our colleague Steve Inskeep reports on its fate. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. We drove past the campus in Kabul but...
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
RELATED PEOPLE
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
In latest nuclear talks, the European Union presses Iran to make some decisions
European negotiators are getting closer to reviving the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The Trump administration walked away from the previous deal in 2018, reimposing strict economic sanctions. In response, Iran ramped up its nuclear activity. Now, the European Union has drafted a new agreement for Tehran and Washington to finalize.
The war in Ukraine is disrupting the world's supply of neon
A growing shortage for neon is driving up its prices by 5000%. Neon production became highly concentrated in post-Soviet states, such as Ukraine and Russia. The world is paying for that concentration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's what China's show of force could mean for Taiwan
David Finkelstein, former U.S. Army China specialist and director of Asian security affairs at CNA, talks about China's recent military demonstrations and the country's rising tensions with Taiwan. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for...
Former U.S. attorney gives details on Trump's unsealed warrants
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Barbara McQuade, professor at University of Michigan Law School and a former U.S. attorney, about the unsealing of former President Donald Trump's search warrant.
Author Salman Rushdie was attacked on a lecture stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin...
Negotiators work to free 2 Americans believed to be wrongfully detained in Russia
NPR's A Martinez talks to former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who has been assisting with talks for a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that would bring two Americans, who've been held in Russia, home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Far-right figures in prison get their message out by podcasting behind bars
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's criminal conviction for refusing to answer a congressional subpoena from the January 6 committee could lead to fines or jail time, which prompts a question - if jailed, would he, could he continue his podcast? As it turns out, some on the hard right have been doing just that. NPR's Odette Yousef reports.
Fighting around a Ukrainian nuclear plant raises concerns
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mariana Budjeryn of Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center about concerns over Russian shelling near a Ukrainian nuclear plant.
The Trump-era immigration policy 'Remain in Mexico' is ending
The Department of Homeland Security says it's committed to ending the Remain in Mexico immigration policy in what it says will be a quick and orderly way. A long federal court battle ended Monday when a judge lifted his injunction. The Trump-era policy required thousands of asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their court hearings in the U.S. So what does this mean for migrants on the southern border and for future immigration policies? Aaron Reichlin-Melnick is the policy director of the American Immigration Council. Aaron, what can asylum-seekers expect in the short term?
An armed man was killed after trying to breach an Ohio FBI office
Attorney General Merrick Garland condemned the violent threats directed at the Department of Justice and the FBI. And now we're learning more about an attack on an FBI office in Cincinnati that started yesterday morning. Authorities say an armed man tried to breach the FBI building there, before fleeing. And after a standoff, police shot and killed him. A lot of details in this case are still murky. NPR's Tom Dreisbach is here to help clear things up. Tom, what do we know about what happened?
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings have made him the target of Iranian death threats, was on a ventilator and could lose an eye after he was repeatedly stabbed at a literary event in New York state Friday. "Salman will likely lose one eye; the nerves in his arm were severed; and his liver was stabbed and damaged," said agent Andrew Wylie, who added that as of now Rushdie cannot speak.
Trump says he won't oppose the release of documents tied to the Mar-a-Lago search
After days of silence, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he wants to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public and submitted a request to a federal court to release it. Former President Trump says he wants the documents to be made public immediately, even though he could release them himself at any time.
Fear turns to shock among Albuquerque Muslims as police say the shooter is a Muslim
The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque had already shaken the city's small Muslim community, prompting businesses to close and residents to temporarily move away amid fears of a deadly spate of Islamophobic hate crimes. Then came Tuesday's news: The suspect, police say, is a 51-year-old man named Muhammad...
Encore: Inmates give Washington, D.C., ideas for curbing gun violence
An innovative educational program in the Washington, D.C., jail asks incarcerated people how to stop gun violence. (Story first aired on All Things Considered on Aug. 8, 2022.)
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0