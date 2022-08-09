ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2

These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order

The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners

Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song without disclosing they were paid to play that song? I mean, that's been illegal for decades now. And newsrooms, likewise, as a practice, do not receive money from sources. So what about podcasts? How far does pay to play go in the current podcast industry? Well, it turns out there is a growing trend where some podcasts are getting paid by people who want to be guests on their shows.
House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino - Official Trailer (Japanese)

One day, a fox girl and her frog friend find themselves on a mysterious island shrouded by darkness but for a few floating lights.Torii gates, food stall lanterns, and neon signs give light and color to the island. Something is lurking in the shadows, inching ever closer... Kitsune: The Journey...
‘Love Death + Robots’ Renewed For Another Season at Netflix

More Love, Death + Robots is coming your way! Netflix announced today (Aug. 12) via Instagram that the critically acclaimed anthology series would be returning to the streaming platform for Volume IV. The show, which is executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank), released its third volume on May 20. The nine episodes tell “startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.” “[The series] was born from a desire to want to play in a sandbox where the animation didn’t have to be singing furry animals,” Fincher said at...
Love, Death + Robots Returning for Volume 4

Expect more Love, Death, and Robots in the future, as Netflix has renewed the popular animated anthology series for Volume 4. We don't know much at all about the upcoming season, as the announcement only came with a five-second video that essentially only confirmed Volume 4, or, "Volume F***!", as spelled in the clip.
Samurai Doggy #1 Review: Bold Style Carries a Thin Plot Toward Greater Potential

The wandering swordsman-adventure story is a popular genre, particularly with anime and manga fans, and stories featuring anthropomorphic animal characters have long been a staple of comic books. Stan Sakai's long-running Usagi Yojimbo stands as the reigning masterpiece of this blend of genres and remains a tough act to follow for any other who might venture in. Enter Samurai Doggy #1, the new Aftershock Comics series from Chris Tex and Santtos. Where Sakai crafts Usagi Yojimbo with masterful, simple, timeless cartooning, Samurai Doggy is a work of bold modern style, but possibly at the expense of narrative substance.
COMICS
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

