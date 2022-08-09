Read full article on original website
Related
Beneath the skin of our obsession with whiteness lie deeper fears about our place in the world
It is Viktor Orbán’s worst nightmare: “One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown.” It is the opening line to Mohsin Hamid’s new novel The Last White Man, a line that deliberately echoes the opening to Franz Kafka’s Metamorphosis.
The Tale Behind the Meaning of “Puff the Magic Dragon” by Peter, Paul and Mary
In 1962, one of the most endearing children’s folk songs was written. Initially penned as a poem, the story of “Puff the Magic Dragon” was of a friendly flying serpent who lived by the sea in a land far away—Honah Lee—and enjoyed frolicking in the autumn mist.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Black TikToker Catches Racist White Woman Texting About Her On Flight
In the latest news of viral TikTok videos, a racist white woman texting about a Black woman has shocked and offended users. Riah Elese (@riahelese) shared a short TikTok video where she recorded the woman sending a racist text to her family. The text, which is visible in Elese’s TikTok...
RELATED PEOPLE
Complex
Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2
These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Entrepreneur Slammed After Telling Teens to ‘Knock on Strangers’ Doors’ to Find a Job
Finding a job can be a difficult task that requires smart, savvy strategies, but when an investor and entrepreneur recently took to Twitter to give advice to young people in search of work, his insights fell flat. Sahil Bloom, a former baseball player and current entrepreneur, baffled Twitter by doling...
KIDS・
wegotthiscovered.com
How to play the ‘Fallout’ games in order
The seminal post-apocalyptic video game series Fallout has come a long way since its 1997 debut from Interplay Games, and is now one of the biggest names not just in role-playing games but in all of gaming. Filled with dark satire of American consumerism, red scare ideology, and critique of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ridley turns a horrific Hurricane Katrina story into a scripted drama
The Apple TV+ series Five Days at Memorial explores a terrible question: How did 45 patients die at a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina? Executive producer John Ridley has answers.
TV's favorite foul-mouth kids are celebrating an anniversary
PRIMUS: (Singing) I'm going down to South Park, going to have myself a time. MARTINEZ: Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny have been entertaining and offending for 25 years. "South Park" premiered in 1997, but the characters first came to life five years earlier in a student film. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM,...
Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners
Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song without disclosing they were paid to play that song? I mean, that's been illegal for decades now. And newsrooms, likewise, as a practice, do not receive money from sources. So what about podcasts? How far does pay to play go in the current podcast industry? Well, it turns out there is a growing trend where some podcasts are getting paid by people who want to be guests on their shows.
'A League of Their Own' gets new life as a limited Amazon Prime Video series
"A League Of Their Own" gets new life tomorrow as a limited Amazon Prime Video series that reinvents the 1992 film. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans says the series scores big by exploring subjects that the original film didn't approach 30 years ago. ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: The first thing to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How a Grammy-winning Pueblo musician influenced the soundtrack for 'Prey'
A lot of franchise gunk and mythology has built up around the 1987 action flick, Predator — which featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and other he-men battling a vicious game hunter from outer space boasting thermal vision, a cloaking device, and big, nasty mandibles. Prey, a new movie streaming on Hulu,...
House of the Dragon star on character’s racist backlash: ‘I’m not an expert on racism but I’m very experienced in receiving it’
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint spoke about the racist backlash he received after news broke of his casting in the Game of Thrones prequel.Toussaint stars as Corlys Velaryon, also known as “The Sea Snake”. In George RR Martin’s source material, the Velaryons are described as having pale skin, silver hair and purple eyes, however, the clan has been reimagined in the series to allow for more diverse casting in the roles of noble Black seafarers, who are the wealthiest family in Westeros.The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon host Jason Concepcion said as a...
IGN
Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino - Official Trailer (Japanese)
One day, a fox girl and her frog friend find themselves on a mysterious island shrouded by darkness but for a few floating lights.Torii gates, food stall lanterns, and neon signs give light and color to the island. Something is lurking in the shadows, inching ever closer... Kitsune: The Journey...
‘Prey’ Fan Theory Reveals Why Predators Are so Fascinated With Hunting Humans
20th Century Studios' 'Prey' is the fifth installment in the franchise. One Reddit fan theory points to how it further proves why Predators keep hunting humans.
Polygon
The Sea Beast’s director walks us through the ‘wise monsters’ that inspired his creatures
In the world of Netflix’s The Sea Beast, heroic monster hunters take to the high seas to kill fearsome creatures in order to keep waters safe for seafarers — or at least that’s what everyone believes. The most terrifying of all the sea monsters is the Red Bluster, a gigantic red creature that lives in the depths of the ocean and can swallow rowboats whole.
‘Love Death + Robots’ Renewed For Another Season at Netflix
More Love, Death + Robots is coming your way! Netflix announced today (Aug. 12) via Instagram that the critically acclaimed anthology series would be returning to the streaming platform for Volume IV. The show, which is executive produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (MINDHUNTER, Mank), released its third volume on May 20. The nine episodes tell “startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.” “[The series] was born from a desire to want to play in a sandbox where the animation didn’t have to be singing furry animals,” Fincher said at...
IGN
Love, Death + Robots Returning for Volume 4
Expect more Love, Death, and Robots in the future, as Netflix has renewed the popular animated anthology series for Volume 4. We don't know much at all about the upcoming season, as the announcement only came with a five-second video that essentially only confirmed Volume 4, or, "Volume F***!", as spelled in the clip.
ComicBook
Samurai Doggy #1 Review: Bold Style Carries a Thin Plot Toward Greater Potential
The wandering swordsman-adventure story is a popular genre, particularly with anime and manga fans, and stories featuring anthropomorphic animal characters have long been a staple of comic books. Stan Sakai's long-running Usagi Yojimbo stands as the reigning masterpiece of this blend of genres and remains a tough act to follow for any other who might venture in. Enter Samurai Doggy #1, the new Aftershock Comics series from Chris Tex and Santtos. Where Sakai crafts Usagi Yojimbo with masterful, simple, timeless cartooning, Samurai Doggy is a work of bold modern style, but possibly at the expense of narrative substance.
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 3