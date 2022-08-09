Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage At Event In Western New York
Rushdie has long been targeted by the Iranian regime in response to his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.”
Mariah Carey, Usher, And SZA To Perform At 2022 Global Citizen Festival
Global Citizen has revealed its lineup for the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival. Set to take place on Sept. 24, 2022, in New York City and Accra, Ghana, the event boasts its diverse list of talent to amplify the organization’s mission. More from VIBE.comBurna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim FestivalMario Names His Ideal R&B Supergroup MembersRodney Jerkins Announces Search For Undiscovered Talent As performers, the musicians are tasked with not only delivering their fan-favorite songs but also sending a message to global leaders, major corporations, and foundations to empower women and girls, take climate action,...
Some podcast guest chairs go to high bidders — without telling listeners
Hey, do you remember payola, like when a commercial radio station would play a song without disclosing they were paid to play that song? I mean, that's been illegal for decades now. And newsrooms, likewise, as a practice, do not receive money from sources. So what about podcasts? How far does pay to play go in the current podcast industry? Well, it turns out there is a growing trend where some podcasts are getting paid by people who want to be guests on their shows.
