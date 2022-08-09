Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 17:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1100 PM MST. * At 509 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Surprise, Wittmann, Circle City and Morristown. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 118 and 127. AZ Route 74 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 14...and between mile markers 2 and 5. This includes the following streams and drainages San Domingo Wash, Ox Wash, Morgan City Wash, Beardsley Canal, Agua Fria River, Cottonwood Creek, Trilby Wash, Hassayampa River, Tub Spring Wash and Little San Domingo Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 17:10:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 545 PM MST. * At 509 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles north of Tonopah, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Maricopa County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR EASTERN LA PAZ AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 452 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles northwest of Tonopah, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties. This includes AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 71 and 92. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
