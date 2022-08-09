Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
evgrieve.com
The Trader Joe's Wine Shop on Union Square has permanently shuttered — effective today
After 15 years at 138 E. 14th St. near Irving Place, the Trader Joe's Wine Shop – the only one in NYC (AND NEW YORK STATE) — shut down today. A note on the door thanks patrons for the 15-plus years of business... and states that employees will be paid through Aug. 28. There is also a tease of "an even better wine shop experience"to come somehwhere ...
evgrieve.com
Seeing (Empanada Mama) red on 14th Street and 1st Avenue
Workers put a coat of red paint on the storefront on the NW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street yesterday. (H/T Pinch and Peter!) And those workers continue to tell inquisitive passersby that the space will soon be home to an Empanada Mama. (We first reported this in May.)
evgrieve.com
The live music in Tompkins Square Park tomorrow (Saturday!)
A good lineup of bands tomorrow (Saturday!) afternoon in Tompkins Square Park... with Claudi from Pinc Louds headling a slate that includes InCircles and Jade Tourniquet ... plus Datapool and Two-Man Giant Squid. Show times listed from 1:45 to 6.
Beloved Staten Island pizzeria serves final slice after 80 years
The owner of the beloved restaurant says it's been a great run after decades in business.
evgrieve.com
A visit to Aliens of Brooklyn on 9th Street
It’s 7 p.m., and I’m meeting Joseph Angel Tijerina, the artist/owner behind the Aliens of Brooklyn clothing and accessories brand, which recently opened its first storefront at 305 E. Ninth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue, as he closes up for the day. It’s his birthday, but...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A Jean-Georges restaurant is closing after 25 years in NYC
Add this to the list of 2022 culinary upsets: Eater reports that renowned Soho eatery Mercer Kitchen, helmed by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is officially closing at the end of this year. The destination has been servicing the celebrity-adjacent crowd from inside the Mercer Hotel for 25 years now, even...
Owners Of Popular Italian Eatery Announce Plans For New Pizzeria In Farmingdale
The owners of a popular Italian restaurant on Long Island have shared plans to open up a new pizza parlor in the near future.The owners of Vespa Italian Kitchen & Bar in Farmingdale made the announcement on Friday, July 15.Dalers Pizza Parlor will be located at 325 Main St. in Farmingdale.…
evgrieve.com
Help for Chino Garcia
Photo of Chino Garcia for EVG from September 2021 by Stacie Joy. Friends have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help longtime neighborhood activist Carlos "Chino" Garcia. Everyone in Loisaida the Lower East Side knows Chino Garcia. He has been an activist and community volunteer since he was a teenager. He has helped individuals, community groups and served on numerous boards and commissions.
bkreader.com
City Park’s Summerstage Presents The ‘Spread Love Hip Hop Jam’ in Brooklyn, Hosted by Ralph McDaniels
Brooklyn are you ready for the hottest hip hop performance this summer?. City Park’s Summerstage presents the “Spread Love Hip-Hop Jam” hosted by DJ “Uncle Ralph” McDaniels, a free performance on Thursday, August 11 at the Coney Island Amphitheater. Coming to the stage is Kool...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard in Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2750-2754 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, a pair of low-rise mixed-use buildings spanning six and eight stories in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by NDKazalas Architecture and developed by Haussmann Development, the structures yield a total of 27 residences, three ground-floor retail spaces, and community space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $80,983 to $187,330.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
bkreader.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. Fusion East Caribbean Soul restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually […] Click here to view original web page at eastnewyork.com.
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
NBC New York
NYC Squirrels Are Splooting Again. Maybe We Should All Try This at Home
Sometimes it feels like rodents have it too easy. Can't we sploot too?. It might look strange for humans, but splooting -- basically, stretching the body out -- is the top way our four-legged friends (or enemies) try to beat the heat. Pug sploots are particularly epic, if you've had the chance to witness one.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named New Jersey’s Most Underrated
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars
Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York. In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Shop is Top Sandwich Spot in the State
Yelp has shared their picks for the Top sandwich spots in every state ( ). It was compiled in time for August which is National Sandwich Month. The list was culled by identifying businesses in the food and restaurant category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning sandwich. Those were then ranked by the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning the dish.
