New York City, NY

evgrieve.com

Seeing (Empanada Mama) red on 14th Street and 1st Avenue

Workers put a coat of red paint on the storefront on the NW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street yesterday. (H/T Pinch and Peter!) And those workers continue to tell inquisitive passersby that the space will soon be home to an Empanada Mama. (We first reported this in May.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
getitforless.info

Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
evgrieve.com

A visit to Aliens of Brooklyn on 9th Street

It’s 7 p.m., and I’m meeting Joseph Angel Tijerina, the artist/owner behind the Aliens of Brooklyn clothing and accessories brand, which recently opened its first storefront at 305 E. Ninth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue, as he closes up for the day. It’s his birthday, but...
BROOKLYN, NY
Christo
PIX11

Outrage after horse collapse in Manhattan

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A horrifying sight drew a large crowd in Manhattan on Wednesday night as officers hosed down a horse found on the ground. Animal rights groups shared a video of the horse, named Ryder, on the ground near West 45th Street and Ninth Avenue. Officers from the NYPD Mounted Unit were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NYCPlugged

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022

An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn apartment building gutted by fire, 4 people hospitalized

NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m. Investigators said the fire was on the second floor, extended to the third floor and spread to a building next door. It was under control by 9 a.m. and all tenants were able to escape, fire officials said. "At least everybody got out, you know. Material things, you can always find a way to get it back. But I'm glad everybody is safe," said Mike Madera, a tenant. "I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," another tenant said. Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year

And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas

NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars

Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York.  In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

Night Sky Lights Up Behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge

When lightning and thunder struck the skies of southwest Brooklyn early Friday morning, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) photographer Marc A. Hermann captured the storm as it fell behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge. While standing on the Shore Road bike path in Bay Ridge, Hermann caught on film the lightning bolts...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

For the home: Making any home an oasis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Help for Chino Garcia

Photo of Chino Garcia for EVG from September 2021 by Stacie Joy. Friends have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help longtime neighborhood activist Carlos "Chino" Garcia. Everyone in Loisaida the Lower East Side knows Chino Garcia. He has been an activist and community volunteer since he was a teenager. He has helped individuals, community groups and served on numerous boards and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyndesigns.com

Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City

As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

