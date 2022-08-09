Read full article on original website
evgrieve.com
Seeing (Empanada Mama) red on 14th Street and 1st Avenue
Workers put a coat of red paint on the storefront on the NW corner of First Avenue and 14th Street yesterday. (H/T Pinch and Peter!) And those workers continue to tell inquisitive passersby that the space will soon be home to an Empanada Mama. (We first reported this in May.)
Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg
At 4 feet deep, the pool was holding 60 tons of water on the roof of the building that housed a day care.
evgrieve.com
The live music in Tompkins Square Park tomorrow (Saturday!)
A good lineup of bands tomorrow (Saturday!) afternoon in Tompkins Square Park... with Claudi from Pinc Louds headling a slate that includes InCircles and Jade Tourniquet ... plus Datapool and Two-Man Giant Squid. Show times listed from 1:45 to 6.
getitforless.info
Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
pix11.com
See a squirrel in this position? It’s OK, city says, it’s ‘splooting’
NEW YORK CITY — Summer in the city can be brutal. Lucky for many New Yorkers, there’s the privilege of cranking up the air conditioning, grabbing an ice-cold beverage from the fridge, or simply staying in the shade on a hot day. But for city’s furry friends don’t...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
thevillagesun.com
Blues and barbecue will flavor Pier 76 at free Hudson River Park music fest
They’re feeling the blues in Hudson River Park again — and, no, they’re not just talking about bluefish. Hudson River Park’s free-admission Blues BBQ Festival will be back in person and live in the park this Sat., Aug. 13, at Pier 76, at W. 36th Street, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
evgrieve.com
A visit to Aliens of Brooklyn on 9th Street
It’s 7 p.m., and I’m meeting Joseph Angel Tijerina, the artist/owner behind the Aliens of Brooklyn clothing and accessories brand, which recently opened its first storefront at 305 E. Ninth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue, as he closes up for the day. It’s his birthday, but...
Outrage after horse collapse in Manhattan
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A horrifying sight drew a large crowd in Manhattan on Wednesday night as officers hosed down a horse found on the ground. Animal rights groups shared a video of the horse, named Ryder, on the ground near West 45th Street and Ninth Avenue. Officers from the NYPD Mounted Unit were […]
NYCPlugged
Brooklyn Botanic Garden Lightscape 2022
An all-new illuminated trail returns to Brooklyn! Sold out in its first season, this year’s after-dark, illuminated spectacular features new works of art alongside returning favorites. Celebrate the beauty of nature in winter with family and friends on an enchanting trail featuring over a million dazzling lights. Visitors to...
Brooklyn apartment building gutted by fire, 4 people hospitalized
NEW YORK -- An apartment building was gutted by a fire Friday in Brooklyn. Heavy smoke and flames poured from the building on Montrose Avenue in East Williamsburg as FDNY crews arrived at around 7:15 a.m. Investigators said the fire was on the second floor, extended to the third floor and spread to a building next door. It was under control by 9 a.m. and all tenants were able to escape, fire officials said. "At least everybody got out, you know. Material things, you can always find a way to get it back. But I'm glad everybody is safe," said Mike Madera, a tenant. "I live on the first floor. We woke up to glass breaking, and, oh man, it's a fog right now. But a fireman in our house was telling us we had to get out," another tenant said. Three firefighters and another person were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tonight’s sunset will be the last 8pm sunset NYC will see this year
And just like that, summer is slowly coming to an end, as signaled by tonight’s sunset—the very last one to take place after 8pm this year. Specifically, according to Date & Time, darkness will begin descending upon the city at 8:01pm later today and at 7:59pm tomorrow. The next time sunset will happen after 8pm again will be May 9, 2023.
Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas
NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars
Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York. In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
boropark24.com
Night Sky Lights Up Behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge
When lightning and thunder struck the skies of southwest Brooklyn early Friday morning, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) photographer Marc A. Hermann captured the storm as it fell behind the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge. While standing on the Shore Road bike path in Bay Ridge, Hermann caught on film the lightning bolts...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This is a spotted lanternfly—if you see one in NYC, kill it immediately
Update: They’re back! Spotted Lanternflies have been…well, spotted all around the city this month and we’re still being encouraged to kill ’em. Read on to find out how. First, we were threatened by those horrifically named murder hornets. Then, we were grossed out by the multitude...
pix11.com
For the home: Making any home an oasis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Think your shoebox apartment needs an upgrade?. No matter how small a space is, you can turn it into a home you can call your own. Thom Filicia, an interior and product designer, joined New York Living to provide tips on how to make the most of your space.
evgrieve.com
Help for Chino Garcia
Photo of Chino Garcia for EVG from September 2021 by Stacie Joy. Friends have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help longtime neighborhood activist Carlos "Chino" Garcia. Everyone in Loisaida the Lower East Side knows Chino Garcia. He has been an activist and community volunteer since he was a teenager. He has helped individuals, community groups and served on numerous boards and commissions.
bklyndesigns.com
Fishs Eddy NY – One Of The Best Kitchen Stores In New York City
As one of the best kitchen supply stores in NYC, Fishs Eddy is a kitchen supply store located in Lower Manhattan’s Flatiron District neighborhood, not too far from Empire State Building. It’s a small, fantastic neighborhood kitchen store offering a series of high-quality kitchen items that feature both old...
