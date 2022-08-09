Rare special and primary election is today

Rice County residents are casting votes today in state and county primary races and in a special election to temporarily fill a congressional seat.

Redistricting and the special election make today’s election especially complex.

The special election will select one of four candidates to fill Minnesota’s District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives through the remainder of the year, following the death of Congressman Jim Hagedorn. The candidates and their parties are: Bill Finstad, Republican, Jeff Ettinger, DFL, Haroun McClellan, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Richard Reisdorf, Legal Marijuana Now Party.

Meanwhile the primary election will select a representative of the Republican and DFL parties to run in the November election for a redrawn District 1. Finstad is on the Republican ballot along with Jeremy Munson. On the DFL ballot is Ettinger, George Kalberer and James Rainwater.

A shift in the District 1 boundaries mean some Rice County residents will vote in the special election but not in the congressional primary. The northern and western rural sections of the county are moving from District 1 to District 2. There is no primary in the District 2 race.

In a primary election, voters narrow the field of candidates ahead of the November elections. In partisan races, the number is narrowed to one candidate per party. In non-partisan county and city races the field is narrowed to two total candidates.

Across Minnesota, voters will select their finalists for governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. In the state and congressional partisan primary elections, voters may only vote for candidates for one party.

Across Rice County, voters also will select one of three candidates for county sheriff: incumbent Jesse Thomas and challengers Ross Spicer and Richard Bailey.

Residents of eastern Faribault also will see a Rice County Board of Commissioners seat on their primary ballot. There are four names listed, but Steven Hauer has withdrawn from the race. Active candidates for the District 3 spot are incumbent Dave Miller and challengers Gerald Hoisington and Sam Temple.

Residents of Northfield are choosing someone for the at-large City Council seat, too. David DeLong, Thelma Estrada and Davin Sokup are running to replace Clarice Grabau.

Grabau’s name also will be on the ballot as the sole DFL candidate for the State Senate District 58 seat. Two candidates are vying to be her Republican challenger: Jake Cordes and Bill Lieske. The district includes much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale.

Due to redistricting also at the state, county and city levels, some county residents have moved into new districts or precincts.

County residents should have received a post card in the mail that lists their precinct and polling place.

Polling locations are open until 8 p.m.

Voters also can find their polling place by going to pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us and can see a sample ballot by going to sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot.