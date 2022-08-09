ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault Daily News

Rare special and primary election is today

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L81PN_0hA8neGu00

Rice County residents are casting votes today in state and county primary races and in a special election to temporarily fill a congressional seat.

Redistricting and the special election make today’s election especially complex.

The special election will select one of four candidates to fill Minnesota’s District 1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives through the remainder of the year, following the death of Congressman Jim Hagedorn. The candidates and their parties are: Bill Finstad, Republican, Jeff Ettinger, DFL, Haroun McClellan, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Richard Reisdorf, Legal Marijuana Now Party.

Meanwhile the primary election will select a representative of the Republican and DFL parties to run in the November election for a redrawn District 1. Finstad is on the Republican ballot along with Jeremy Munson. On the DFL ballot is Ettinger, George Kalberer and James Rainwater.

A shift in the District 1 boundaries mean some Rice County residents will vote in the special election but not in the congressional primary. The northern and western rural sections of the county are moving from District 1 to District 2. There is no primary in the District 2 race.

In a primary election, voters narrow the field of candidates ahead of the November elections. In partisan races, the number is narrowed to one candidate per party. In non-partisan county and city races the field is narrowed to two total candidates.

Across Minnesota, voters will select their finalists for governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. In the state and congressional partisan primary elections, voters may only vote for candidates for one party.

Across Rice County, voters also will select one of three candidates for county sheriff: incumbent Jesse Thomas and challengers Ross Spicer and Richard Bailey.

Residents of eastern Faribault also will see a Rice County Board of Commissioners seat on their primary ballot. There are four names listed, but Steven Hauer has withdrawn from the race. Active candidates for the District 3 spot are incumbent Dave Miller and challengers Gerald Hoisington and Sam Temple.

Residents of Northfield are choosing someone for the at-large City Council seat, too. David DeLong, Thelma Estrada and Davin Sokup are running to replace Clarice Grabau.

Grabau’s name also will be on the ballot as the sole DFL candidate for the State Senate District 58 seat. Two candidates are vying to be her Republican challenger: Jake Cordes and Bill Lieske. The district includes much of northern Rice County, including Northfield, Dundas and Lonsdale.

Due to redistricting also at the state, county and city levels, some county residents have moved into new districts or precincts.

County residents should have received a post card in the mail that lists their precinct and polling place.

Polling locations are open until 8 p.m.

Voters also can find their polling place by going to pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us and can see a sample ballot by going to sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot.

Comments / 0

Related
myaustinminnesota.com

Local results from primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday

It was primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday, and in local results from Tuesday’s election, a primary was required for the Austin City Council At-Large seat as three candidates were vying for two spots in the November general election, and it was former 1st Ward City Councilman Oballa Oballa receiving 1,637 votes, current At-Large City Councilman Jeff Austin receiving 1,569 votes and David Schenck receiving 626 votes. In the primary for State Senate in District 23, Republican Gene Dornink received 5,874 votes, or 71.5% to challenger Lisa Hanson’s 2,342 votes, or 28.5%. In Mower County, Dornink received 1,960 votes, or 77.4% to Hanson’s 572 votes, or 22.6%. Dornink, who is currently the Senator from District 27 will face Democrat Brandon Lawhead of Austin, who did not face a primary challenge on Tuesday and received 5,882 votes.
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Election Local#Republican Primary#Legal Marijuana Now Party#Politics
mprnews.org

Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election

Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Walz talked...
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

NICOLLET COUNTY SHERIFF CANDIDATES DOWN TO TWO

Voters in Nicollet county have narrowed down the field of candidates for sheriff from three to two. Incumbent Dave Lange and county investigator Marc Chadderdon advance to the general election in November with Lange receiving 55.9% of the vote, Chadderdon 24.1%.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
960 The Ref

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mix 97-3

Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

North Mankato urges residents to conserve water

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of North Mankato is encouraging residents to conserve water in light of potential drought conditions. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources notified water suppliers and utilities to conserve water and the city of North Mankato is extending that request. Lower North Mankato residents...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
The Intercept

Criminal Justice Reformer Trounces Police-Backed Candidate in Race to Replace Top Prosecutor in Floyd Murder

A Tuesday race for top prosecutor in Hennepin County, Minnesota, gave some clarity in the ongoing debate over how Minneapolis residents really feel about police reform two years after George Floyd’s murder. The killing, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sparked a nationwide movement to reform the criminal justice system and local efforts by the City Council to dismantle and defund the police department. But since then, the city has sent mixed messages about how to move forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
monitorsaintpaul.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Mail delivery delays plaguing parts of Minnesota

That old United States Postal Service motto — "We Deliver for You" — is coming with a caveat more and more these days, in Minnesota and around the nation. They deliver... mostly. Amy Oxentenko, a doctor in Rochester, Minn., noticed it after she put her mail on hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The salary need to buy a home in Minnesota is slightly less than the national average, according to a new report. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros.
MINNESOTA STATE
mnprairieroots.com

A crisis: In memory of all the Jordyns & Kobes

NOT AGAIN. My reaction zipped in a flashpoint of disbelief over yet another young Minnesota man shot and killed by police while experiencing a mental health crisis. The latest to die is Jordyn Hansen, 21, formerly of Faribault. He recently moved to Otsego in the northwest metro to live with an aunt and uncle. There, according to his aunt who was interviewed by a reporter from the Minneapolis Star Tribune, they hoped Jordyn could recover away from a previous lifestyle that amplified his mental health challenges. He had a history of mental illness and substance abuse and had been in treatment.
FARIBAULT, MN
Faribault Daily News

Faribault Daily News

Rice County, MN
871
Followers
713
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Faribault Daily News has been serving Rice County since 1914 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/.

 https://www.southernminn.com/faribault_daily_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy