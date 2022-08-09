Read full article on original website
BBC
Ed Slater: Former Gloucester rugby player completes cycle challenge
Former Gloucester lock forward Ed Slater said he "had a little cry" as he completed a 350-mile cycle ride. The 34-year-old retired from rugby in July after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND). He completed the three-day ride, which started and finished at Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium, alongside former team-mates.
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract
Liverpool have announced that midfielder Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract at the club.
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play
A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
BBC
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC
Brentford v Man Utd: Team news
New Brentford signing Mikkel Damsgaard is available, although head coach Thomas Frank has said the Denmark international is not ready to start. Ethan Pinnock is out with a knee problem, while Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos both have hamstring issues. Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag could give a start...
Report: Sepp Van Den Berg Is Wanted by Four Championship Clubs on Season-Long Loan Move
Liverpool's Netherlands youngster Sepp van den Berg is subject to interest from a host of Championship clubs who are looking to take the 20-year-old on a season-long loan after the youngster enjoyed a successful 18-month loan spell at Preston North End.
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
BBC
Aston Villa v Everton: Team news
Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
BBC
Ryan Giggs' ex screamed in pain during 999 call, trial hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs "screamed in pain" during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard. The ex-Manchester United and Wales star denies assaulting Kate Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Manchester in November 2020. He is also...
