Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Manchester City target second transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund this summer
Manchester City’s excellent recruitment has geared themselves up to defend their Premier League crown once again this season. The club’s blockbuster signing in Erling Haaland has needed no time to settle into the side, bagging a stunning brace on his league debut against West Ham. While the Norwegian...
Everton make their move for Southampton's Che Adams with the Scotland forward keen on move to Merseyside... but Frank Lampard faces competition from Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest for his signature
Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. Sportsmail understands the Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but there is also competition from Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old, who scored eight times for Saints last season, is said to be open...
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn’t Shown A Desire To Leave Manchester United
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t asked to leave the club amid reports that have circulated in the past few weeks.
Yardbarker
MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty
With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...
Exclusive | ‘Struggle to Replace Him’ - Louis Saha on Darwin Nunez Replicating Sadio Mane’s Numbers at Liverpool
Former Manchester United & Everton player Louis Saha has said that Darwin Nunez won't be able to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool.Divider(Variant 1)
BBC
Transfer news: Rabiot deal stalls over wage demands
Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external. United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external.
'I Couldn't Afford To Waste Time'- Raheem Sterling On Manchester City Exit
Former Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has revealed his motives behind his move to Chelsea.
FOX Sports
Bundesliga strikers target Lewandowski's coveted 'cannon'
BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s departure from the Bundesliga sure is good news for the rest of the league’s sharpshooters. The coveted “cannon” — an artillery-shaped award given to the leading scorer in Germany’s top division each year — is back up for grabs.
Klopp only willing to sign ‘right player’ for Liverpool despite Thiago injury
Jürgen Klopp has said Liverpool would have already signed a solution to their injury problems if one was available in the transfer market and will only ever move for “the right player”
BBC
Adrien Rabiot: Controversial midfielder ‘could be perfect’ for Man Utd
Adrien Rabiot appears set for a return to Manchester, 14 years after he left the city. The Juventus midfielder spent six months as a teenager at Manchester City's academy in 2008 before returning to his native France, where he joined Paris St-Germain. Now a move to Manchester United appears close...
'We Strive To Effect Positive Change' - Liverpool Football Club On Tackling Unacceptable Fan Behaviour
According to an official statement, Liverpool Football Club has seen a notable increase in the number of fans sanctioned due to the use of discriminatory behaviour.
Report: Midfielder ‘Has Already Attracted Interest’ From Liverpool - Klopp Competing With AC Milan & Juventus For Transfer
Liverpool are interested in a highly rated midfielder that they played against in pre-season according to a report.
BBC
Aston Villa v Everton: Team news
Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
Man Utd chief John Murtough flies home from Turin after talks with Adrien Rabiot’s mum in desperate bid to seal transfer
MANCHESTER UNITED chief John Murtough has flown home from Turin after holding talks with Adrien Rabiot's mum over a potential transfer. United are hoping to bolster new boss Erik ten Hag's squad following a slow start to the Premier League season. The Red Devils lost their opening game 2-1 to...
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
ESPN
Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club's all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The sides traded good chances in the early stages of the...
Nottingham Forest close in on TRIPLE swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate... as the Premier League newcomers look set to surpass £100m in summer spending
Nottingham Forest are closing in on a triple swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler that would take their summer spending past the £100million mark. Dennis is due to join from Watford for a fee that could reach £20m, while Freuler arrives for £7.6m from Atalanta and fellow midfielder Kouyate is currently without a club.
BBC
Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi
Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
SB Nation
Tottenham to trigger purchase clause for Cristian Romero
Cristian Romero technically isn’t a Tottenham Hotspur player, but very soon he will be. Romero was signed last summer from Atalanta on an initial loan deal but with an easily achievable purchase option. His performances in a Tottenham shirt have been so good that it very quickly became a matter of not IF Spurs would exercise their option to convert the loan into a permanent signing, but WHEN.
