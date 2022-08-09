ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Everton make their move for Southampton's Che Adams with the Scotland forward keen on move to Merseyside... but Frank Lampard faces competition from Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest for his signature

Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. Sportsmail understands the Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but there is also competition from Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old, who scored eight times for Saints last season, is said to be open...
Yardbarker

MLS star offers to play for free for Manchester United amid Cristiano Ronaldo uncertainty

With Anthony Martial out with injury and Cristiano Ronaldo still not fully healthy and wanting to leave, Manchester United are struggling to find effective offensive solutions. For the time being, though, one of the main MLS superstars has provided a workable compromise. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United's star player, has been...
BBC

Transfer news: Rabiot deal stalls over wage demands

Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror), external. United have not given up on signing Frenkie De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min), external.
FOX Sports

Bundesliga strikers target Lewandowski's coveted 'cannon'

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s departure from the Bundesliga sure is good news for the rest of the league’s sharpshooters. The coveted “cannon” — an artillery-shaped award given to the leading scorer in Germany’s top division each year — is back up for grabs.
BBC

Aston Villa v Everton: Team news

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard is expected to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Everton. Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Douglas Luiz and Tyrone Mings are all pushing for a start, although the latter is still nursing a minor groin problem. New signings Conor Coady and Amadou Onana...
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
ESPN

Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club's all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The sides traded good chances in the early stages of the...
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest close in on TRIPLE swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate... as the Premier League newcomers look set to surpass £100m in summer spending

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a triple swoop for Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate and Remo Freuler that would take their summer spending past the £100million mark. Dennis is due to join from Watford for a fee that could reach £20m, while Freuler arrives for £7.6m from Atalanta and fellow midfielder Kouyate is currently without a club.
BBC

Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa. Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer. Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but...
SB Nation

Tottenham to trigger purchase clause for Cristian Romero

Cristian Romero technically isn’t a Tottenham Hotspur player, but very soon he will be. Romero was signed last summer from Atalanta on an initial loan deal but with an easily achievable purchase option. His performances in a Tottenham shirt have been so good that it very quickly became a matter of not IF Spurs would exercise their option to convert the loan into a permanent signing, but WHEN.
