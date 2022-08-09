ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Yankees keeping Jonathan Loaisiga, optioning Ron Marinaccio looks worse every day

Need more evidence that extending your commitment to a reliever on a multi-year contract is a difficult-to-project investment? Not sure why you would; just pop a peek at every reliever deal and you should find what you’re looking for. But right in the Yankees‘ backyard, Jonathan Loaisiga serves as the perfect example of bullpen stardom being enigmatic, considering he went from the “closer of the future” to “loser of the present” in just a few months off.
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location

The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Yardbarker

Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect

Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Yardbarker

Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners

The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Yardbarker

Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process

After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
FanSided

Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals

Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
