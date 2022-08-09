Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Yankees keeping Jonathan Loaisiga, optioning Ron Marinaccio looks worse every day
Need more evidence that extending your commitment to a reliever on a multi-year contract is a difficult-to-project investment? Not sure why you would; just pop a peek at every reliever deal and you should find what you’re looking for. But right in the Yankees‘ backyard, Jonathan Loaisiga serves as the perfect example of bullpen stardom being enigmatic, considering he went from the “closer of the future” to “loser of the present” in just a few months off.
Yardbarker
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Yardbarker
Braves make two huge roster moves, including calling up their top prospect
Grissom actually spent less time in AA than Michael Harris did before receiving his first crack at the majors. Harris played in 43 games, while Grissom has only appeared in 22, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Braves clearly have enough faith in their top prospect to call him up.
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Braves bounce back with win, but suffer a critical injury in the process
After losing four of five to the Mets over the weekend, the Braves desperately needed to bounce back with a win in the series opener at Fenway Park. It wasn’t easy, but they were able to get the job done in the extra innings, thanks to this Austin Riley base knock and some incredible base-running by Ronald Acuña.
Video: Freddie Freeman’s son Charlie shows off crazy arm strength during first pitch
Charlie Freeman is only five years old but looks to be already following in his father Freddie Freeman’s footsteps. The Los Angeles Dodgers had a Freddie Freeman bobblehead night on Wednesday, and had Charlie throw out the first pitch with his dad catching behind home plate. While it is...
Harrison Bader pens emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals
Just a week after a shocking trade to the New York Yankees, Harrison Bader penned an emotional goodbye to St. Louis Cardinals. The St. Louis Cardinals trading Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees sent shockwaves throughout baseball. No one expected Bader, one of the best center fielders in baseball, to be on the move, let alone available in trade talks before the Aug. 2 deadline.
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Video: Cameron Maybin goes viral for suggestive remark during Yankees broadcast
Cameron Maybin is in the middle of his first season as a color commentator for the YES Network, and it may be safe to say that the former MLB outfielder still needs to work on his new craft. During the bottom of the second inning of the New York Yankees’...
NJ.com
NJ
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0