Riverchase resident moves into new home, but feels the displaced community was treated ‘like we were kids’

Kari Snyder
3d ago
spoiled rotten. waaaaaahhhh i didnt get all my funding to move.... waaaahhh. will the rest of us raising kids have to work and pay for all our own stuff. complaining that someone is paying her bills? CUT HER OFF!!
Darius Lamar
3d ago
Gentrification at its best. Nashville just doesn't feel like home anymore. Instead of improving the current facilities they just tear it down and displace people. Granted there is help but still there's a better way to do things. It's all about the $$$
