kubaradio.com
Yuba City Woman and Ex Boyfriend Missing After Reno Trip
(Yuba City, CA) — Yuba City Police Department officials are helping a family look for a Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend. Family members said 28-year-old Janette Pantoja went on a day-long trip to Reno with Juan Almanza, who’s in his early 30s. Pantoja’s last text was to...
Police Look For Missing 12-Year-Old
(Sacramento, CA) — Sacramento police officers said they are looking for an at risk 12-year-old. Officials said Lovle Depente was last seen near Thatcher Circle in the South Sacramento area. Police said there’s a chance she could be in the Elk Grove area.
Marysville Man Arrested Yesterday Morning on Forcible Rape Charges
(Marysville, CA) – Marysville Police report the arrest of a man after a woman reported she was forcibly raped yesterday morning, at around 9:44. In a media release, MPD say the reported victim called 911 “from the 880 block of E Street” and told officers she had been forcibly raped by 62-year-old Richard Hatfield of Marysville.
Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts
(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
SCSO Seek Help in Credit Card Theft
(SCSO release) – On 08/05/2022 at approximately 2:08 am, a male subject stole a wallet out of a vehicle on West Ridge Road in Sutter, CA. The male subject then used the victims credit cards throughout Sutter County. We need your help in identifying this individual, please contact the...
Sutter County Sheriff Barns Issues Letter Detailing Staff Cuts for Homelessness, Investigations & Court Security
(Sutter County, CA) – Sheriff Brandon Barns has issued a letter to Sutter County residents, reporting service reductions due to current staffing levels. At present, Sheriff Barns reports 17 vacancies, with qualified candidates seeking other, higher paying positions, to which he adds, “Regretfully, Sutter County is below average salaries to comparable law enforcement agencies.”
Yuba County Crop Values for 2021 Almost Break Record
(Yuba County, CA) – A major spike reported in the value of Yuba County crops, in a newly released update, compared to the previous year. The Yuba County 2021 Crop Report shows gross crop values jumped by 29%, to almost $279-million-dollars, up from $215,152,000 estimated in 2020. This is also one of the all time highest values assessed for local agriculture in Yuba County, topped only by 2014’s total of $281-million-dollars.
$15-Million-Dollars for Yuba-Sutter Transit Zero-Emission Facility in Linda
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – With an eye towards zero-emission for buses by 2035, the Biden Administration has awarded $15-million-dollars locally for Yuba-Sutter Transit to facilitate that goal. The money will be used for a new zero-emissions bus facility at 6035 Avondale Road in Linda. The Appeal-Democrat reports that facility will be equipped with solar powered generation, micromobility services and charging infrastructure installation.
Local Food Banks Receive $750,000 Donation from PG&E Corporation Foundation
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Good news for local food banks, as the PG&E Corporation Foundation donates $750,000 to help feed hungry people across Yuba-Sutter. This equates to over 3 million meals, around 4.5 million pounds of food. The Appeal-Democrat reports 6 area food banks will be on the receiving end...
Free Ticket Friday
Willie B has your FREE TICKETS to see the iconic Four Tops and Temptations at the Hard Rock Live Sacramento Saturday August 13th!. Listen to Willie B this Friday for your chance to win your way into the show with FREE Ticket Friday!
