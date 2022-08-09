ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

DC News Now

Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Students Protest LGBTQ+ Treatment

On Tuesday night, around a dozen high school students gathered outside the School Board meeting to protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ students. The students represent the Loudoun chapter of Pride Liberation Project and are fighting for correct pronoun usage, the opportunity to read books in school libraries that include LGBTQ+ conversations, and for students and teachers to treat them as equals at any school.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

August 12, 2022

Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially. The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New...
NEW MARKET, VA
PWLiving

Back to School News for Prince William County

Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Warren County Board of Supervisors discuss WCPS’s budget

One of the items addressed by the the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ work session Tues. night Aug. 9 included the Warren County Public School (WCPS) budget. The Board confirmed that the school budget is set for a review and feedback by both Board members and a WCPS liaison committee at a future meeting.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Teachers remain uneasy about ongoing delays in approval of FY-2023 Public Schools Budget

The final in a series of three presentations on departmental Fiscal Year-2022/23 budget requests at Tuesday evening’s Warren County Board of Supervisors work session was the briefest at about six minutes of the 84-minute work session. However, post adjournment discussion among Warren County Public School employees present, but not allowed by Board Chair Cheryl Cullers to offer input during the work session, indicated that it is likely to remain the most scrutinized and debated budget as the county’s elected leaders approach a decision on what appears to be plans to cut the county’s public schools local operational budget request by 25%, or as much as $7.4 million in local funding.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Sighted In Eastern Panhandle

Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been reported in the Eastern Panhandle as the invasive species begin to mature this season. The Department of Agriculture reports sightings in four counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral. Lanternflies were first sighted in the area two years ago and are believed to have bypassed...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

WPD receive trauma kits from WMC

Because Law Enforcement are often the first on any scene needing to secure it before Emergency Personnel can even enter the area medical kits have been requested and received. Often Law Enforcement need to provide life saving measures before Emergency Medical Services can even arrive. It is vital that those...
WINCHESTER, VA
WTOP

Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

City of Winchester begins $3 million project

City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
STRASBURG, VA
wvpublic.org

Teens Moved From Martinsburg Treatment Facility After DHHR Investigation

Teenagers at a Martinsburg-based residential treatment facility were removed after a Department of Health and Human Resources investigation Friday. DHHR declined an interview but said the Bureau of Social Services has stopped placing children at the Board of Child Care as a result of the investigation. A statement provided to...
MARTINSBURG, WV

