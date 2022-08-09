Read full article on original website
Fairfax County calls for ‘teacher residents’ to fill vacancies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With less than two weeks until students are welcomed back, Virginia’s largest school division is working to fill the final teaching vacancies in its district. Fairfax County Public Schools is rolling out a ‘teaching residency’ program, designed to attract different candidates. On Thursday, the division hosted a job […]
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Students Protest LGBTQ+ Treatment
On Tuesday night, around a dozen high school students gathered outside the School Board meeting to protest the treatment of LGBTQ+ students. The students represent the Loudoun chapter of Pride Liberation Project and are fighting for correct pronoun usage, the opportunity to read books in school libraries that include LGBTQ+ conversations, and for students and teachers to treat them as equals at any school.
theriver953.com
August 12, 2022
Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially. The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New...
Inside Nova
New school year, same staffing woes for Prince William schools
With the first day of school on Aug. 22 fast approaching, Prince William County Public Schools leadership says the division has hundreds of teaching positions still vacant, and some teachers tell InsideNoVa that if things don’t improve this school year, even more could exit the profession. In a message...
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
WHSV
Rockingham County axes after school childcare program due to understaffing
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some parents in Rockingham County will be looking for new child care when school starts up in two weeks. The county informed parents on Monday night that it will not be holding its after-school childcare program at county elementary schools this year. The county’s Parks and...
theriver953.com
Warren County Board of Supervisors discuss WCPS’s budget
One of the items addressed by the the Warren County Board of Supervisors’ work session Tues. night Aug. 9 included the Warren County Public School (WCPS) budget. The Board confirmed that the school budget is set for a review and feedback by both Board members and a WCPS liaison committee at a future meeting.
WHSV
New reports show high levels of bacteria in the Shenandoah waterway: how BMP can help
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new report from the Environmental Integrity Project shows that 76% of samples taken from the Shenandoah waterway showed levels of E. coli that the U.S Environmental Protection Agency would deem unsafe to swim in. According to EIP Director of Communications Tom Pelton, this directly correlates...
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
NBC Washington
Abortion Limits Could Degrade Patient Care, Push Doctors Out of Va., W.Va., OB-GYN Warns
In nearly 40 years of practice, Dr. Cathleen McCoy — a maternal-fetal medicine specialist who treats high-risk pregnancies — has seen any number of alarming medical situations. But never before has she encountered a situation like the one she finds herself in now: treating patients in two states poised to have very different laws on abortion.
WJLA
Should teachers be allowed to tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ+? Youngkin weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
royalexaminer.com
Teachers remain uneasy about ongoing delays in approval of FY-2023 Public Schools Budget
The final in a series of three presentations on departmental Fiscal Year-2022/23 budget requests at Tuesday evening’s Warren County Board of Supervisors work session was the briefest at about six minutes of the 84-minute work session. However, post adjournment discussion among Warren County Public School employees present, but not allowed by Board Chair Cheryl Cullers to offer input during the work session, indicated that it is likely to remain the most scrutinized and debated budget as the county’s elected leaders approach a decision on what appears to be plans to cut the county’s public schools local operational budget request by 25%, or as much as $7.4 million in local funding.
nbc16.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
wvpublic.org
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Sighted In Eastern Panhandle
Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been reported in the Eastern Panhandle as the invasive species begin to mature this season. The Department of Agriculture reports sightings in four counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral. Lanternflies were first sighted in the area two years ago and are believed to have bypassed...
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
theriver953.com
WPD receive trauma kits from WMC
Because Law Enforcement are often the first on any scene needing to secure it before Emergency Personnel can even enter the area medical kits have been requested and received. Often Law Enforcement need to provide life saving measures before Emergency Medical Services can even arrive. It is vital that those...
WTOP
Who are Prince William County’s highest-paid employees?
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. More than 600 Prince William County employees make in excess of $100,000 a year. With the new fiscal year starting July 1, InsideNoVa requested a list of...
theriver953.com
City of Winchester begins $3 million project
City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
wvpublic.org
Teens Moved From Martinsburg Treatment Facility After DHHR Investigation
Teenagers at a Martinsburg-based residential treatment facility were removed after a Department of Health and Human Resources investigation Friday. DHHR declined an interview but said the Bureau of Social Services has stopped placing children at the Board of Child Care as a result of the investigation. A statement provided to...
