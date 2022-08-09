1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive.

Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Queen City News is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

