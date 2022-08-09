ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzS4A_0hA8mYtD00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say.

The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive.

Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Queen City News is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

