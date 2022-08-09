1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say.
The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive.
Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the crash.
