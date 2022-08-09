ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

theriver953.com

WPD receive trauma kits from WMC

Because Law Enforcement are often the first on any scene needing to secure it before Emergency Personnel can even enter the area medical kits have been requested and received. Often Law Enforcement need to provide life saving measures before Emergency Medical Services can even arrive. It is vital that those...
WINCHESTER, VA
GW Hatchet

Pedestrian struck and killed by driver on Virginia Avenue identified

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver on the 2100 block of Virginia Ave. earlier this month. Timothy Fingarson, a 66-year-old from Charles Town, West Virginia, was crossing Virginia Avenue from E Street near the south end of the Foggy Bottom Campus at about 4:10 p.m. Aug. 3 when an unidentified driver hit him, the Washington Post reported Thursday. MPD reported that Fingarson walked outside the crosswalk when the driver struck him, and Fingarson later died in hospital care.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
rewind1051.com

Former parks employee indicted for filming children

A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
County
Frederick County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Frederick County, VA
Crime & Safety
NBC Washington

‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County

A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA

Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges

LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO seeks information on a pickpocket suspect

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information on a pickpocket. The male individual has been known to follow females in Costco and pickpocketing from their purse. After the theft the suspect has been known to go immediately to other local stores to shop. The...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
wvpublic.org

Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Sighted In Eastern Panhandle

Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been reported in the Eastern Panhandle as the invasive species begin to mature this season. The Department of Agriculture reports sightings in four counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral. Lanternflies were first sighted in the area two years ago and are believed to have bypassed...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
CHARLESTON, WV
WUSA9

'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong

RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Public Safety
Department of Health
Costco
theriver953.com

News Maker Lavenda Denney on specials at the SPCA

The Winchester Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has a number of special activities going on. We spoke with Winchester SPCA Executive Director Lavenda Denney about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lavenda tells...
WINCHESTER, VA
theriver953.com

Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially

The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New Market stretching all the way north to Stephens City.
NEW MARKET, VA
mocoshow.com

Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity

Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
OLNEY, MD
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death

The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
MCLEAN, VA
theriver953.com

City of Winchester begins $3 million project

City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
WINCHESTER, VA
WHSV

VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
STRASBURG, VA

