theriver953.com
WPD receive trauma kits from WMC
Because Law Enforcement are often the first on any scene needing to secure it before Emergency Personnel can even enter the area medical kits have been requested and received. Often Law Enforcement need to provide life saving measures before Emergency Medical Services can even arrive. It is vital that those...
GW Hatchet
Pedestrian struck and killed by driver on Virginia Avenue identified
The Metropolitan Police Department identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver on the 2100 block of Virginia Ave. earlier this month. Timothy Fingarson, a 66-year-old from Charles Town, West Virginia, was crossing Virginia Avenue from E Street near the south end of the Foggy Bottom Campus at about 4:10 p.m. Aug. 3 when an unidentified driver hit him, the Washington Post reported Thursday. MPD reported that Fingarson walked outside the crosswalk when the driver struck him, and Fingarson later died in hospital care.
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
rewind1051.com
Former parks employee indicted for filming children
A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
NBC Washington
‘Horrific Crime': Woman Killed, Set on Fire in Fairfax County
A woman was killed and set on fire Wednesday in the Seven Corners area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities say. Police have arrested a man in her murder. Residents of The Villages at Falls Church building in the 2900 block of Willston Place said they heard a woman screaming for help and called 911 before 3 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Man who burned woman to death in Falls Church arrested
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County police have arrested and charged the man they believe is responsible for setting a woman on fire and killing her in a Falls Church apartment. The suspect, 47-year-old Richard Montano, of Arlington, is now being held in jail without bond. He's charged with second-degree...
WUSA
Owner of Loudoun water drilling project faces federal charges
LUCKETTS, Va. — Droumavalla Farm in the eastern Loudoun County hamlet of Lucketts, Virginia touted itself as one of Loudoun’s newest wineries, largest event spaces and home to some of the best drinking water in the area that it wanted to drill out and bottle up. Now, its owner finds himself facing federal charges for what prosecutors call a more than $100 million credit transaction scheme.
theriver953.com
FCSO seeks information on a pickpocket suspect
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced that they are seeking information on a pickpocket. The male individual has been known to follow females in Costco and pickpocketing from their purse. After the theft the suspect has been known to go immediately to other local stores to shop. The...
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
wvpublic.org
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Sighted In Eastern Panhandle
Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been reported in the Eastern Panhandle as the invasive species begin to mature this season. The Department of Agriculture reports sightings in four counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral. Lanternflies were first sighted in the area two years ago and are believed to have bypassed...
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency to address jail staffing shortages
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today issued a State of Emergency to address critical staffing shortages at correctional facilities in West Virginia. The State of Emergency empowers the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard to support the Department of Homeland Security with National Guard personnel sufficient to alleviate staffing shortages at adult and juvenile correctional and detention facilities.
'Lord, I'm relying on you' | The working unhoused in Fairfax County create encampment with support of volunteer group Reston Strong
RESTON, Va. — The rising cost of housing is the leading cause of homelessness. The National Alliance to End Homelessness says more than mental illness or drug abuse - the lack of affordable rent is forcing people to live on the street. According to the latest census report, the average rent in Fairfax County is about $1,900 a month.
Fairfax County commonwealth's attorney wants assault weapons banned
FAIRFAX, Va. — One of the top leaders in the largest county in Virginia wants assault weapons banned. Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said it appears there are more crimes involving high-powered guns. A jury recently convicted a Springfield man of second-degree murder after he used an AR-15...
theriver953.com
News Maker Lavenda Denney on specials at the SPCA
The Winchester Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has a number of special activities going on. We spoke with Winchester SPCA Executive Director Lavenda Denney about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Lavenda tells...
theriver953.com
Annual Route 11 yard crawl begins Saturday 8/13 officially
The 17th annual 43 mile long yard sale yard crawl will begin officially Sat. Aug. 13. Some sporadic setups have been known to start as early as the Friday before along Route 11. The yard sale yard crawl starts in New Market stretching all the way north to Stephens City.
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
NBC Washington
Virginia Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Teen's Death
The owner of a Virginia construction company that specializes in luxury homes pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed while working for his company in 2019. Thomas Digges, of Digges Development Corporation, operated the Fairfax County job site where a trench...
theriver953.com
City of Winchester begins $3 million project
City of Winchester’s vendor work crews began the $3 million project to replace sidewalks in the city. The work which is subject to weather conditions is not expected to cause road closures. The project will disrupt parking in the areas where the work is being done. The work will...
WHSV
VDH warns of algal mats on the Shenandoah River
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health is asking water recreators in Shenandoah County to be on alert for potentially toxic algal mats along the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in the Strasburg area. VDH sent out the alert at the end of last week for an...
