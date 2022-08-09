ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sungazette.news

Arlington swimmers win multiple races at all-stars

Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets. Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna Post 180 team selects its 2022 MVP

As a result of his all-around versatile and productive performance, Bannon Brazell was chosen as Vienna Post 180’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 American Legion summer baseball season. Brazell played three positions – third base, he caught and pitched – for Vienna, helping the team win the District...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: A cramped venue

The grounds for this summer’s site of the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star meet at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield weren’t nearly as spacious compared to other recent venues for the organization’s big season-ending event. Instead of being assembled on a big grassy adjacent field,...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
sungazette.news

Sports Notebook: The great sounds of Wooden bats

It was pleasing to see and even more impressive and satisfying to hear wooden bats being used in a local baseball league this summer. For the first time in the Northern Virginia College League’s three-year summer existence, all of the players for the six teams used wooden bats this year. Aluminum bats were used the past two campaigns.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuckahoe, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Dunn Loring, VA
City
Fairfax Station, VA
Oakton, VA
Sports
City
Oakton, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Great Falls, VA
sungazette.news

Renovations, expansions mean no summer down time at FCPS

Most students and teachers have taken the summer off, but Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been busy with its usual tall order of school renovations and additions. Improvements now are in progress at these schools in the Sun Gazette’s readership area:. • Dunn Loring Elementary is in the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Commentary: Va. visitors deserve a quicker welcome (center)

My wife and I were driving south on Virginia’s Interstate 395 from D.C. and planning to stop at some nice place to rest right off the highway before continuing on with our long road trip to Florida. We drove for over an hour looking for such a rest stop...
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

Number of Arlington students staying ‘virtual’ set to plunge

The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Arlington History, 8/11/22 edition

News that was making news in years gone by. •• A state commission is studying whether to expand Virginia’s public-education system from 11 grades to 12. •• The Arlington County ambulance now has a two-way radio. •• Arlington Hospital is reporting a shortage of emergency-room nurses.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Brown
sungazette.news

Vienna public-works director heads downstate

Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher stepped down Aug. 5 for family reasons and will relocate to the Blacksburg area, town officials said. “Vienna is a really great place and holds a special place in my heart,” Gallagher said in a statement issued by the town Aug. 9. “I’m really going to miss everyone here.”
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Smoke’em if you got’em

It’s summertime so let’s dip one more time into the archives of the Northern Virginia Sun, dialing it back to this week in 1971. A new survey of America’s high-schoolers was out that week, and it appears that 29% of boys and 27% of girls acknowledged smoking regularly. (Smoking what, exactly, appears to not have been part of the survey.)
HERNDON, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Well, that’s a ringing endorsement!

I actually haven’t given much thought to Alexandria since that day so long ago when I popped out of mommy at Alexandria Hospital on my way to, well, whatever my life has become. (I was a crank in many ways even then, but there’s no truth to the rumor...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Arts agencies from Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax teaming up

Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Divers#Boys State#Nvsl#Kent Gardens#Chesterbrook#Truro Homes Association
sungazette.news

Police Beat, 8/11/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On July 31 at 1:45 a.m., an individual became involved in a verbal dispute with two others in the 300 block of Wilson Boulevard when the incident escalated into a physical altercation that resulted in the victim being stabbed, Arlington police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Low-inventory dam in local real-estate market finally bursts

Forty consecutive months of year-over-year declines in the number of homes listed for sale across the Washington region came to a screeching end in July, when inventory spiked 15.6 percent compared to a year before. While the inventory of condominiums available for prospective purchasers was down, the number of single-family...
WASHINGTON STATE
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 8/11/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH MALICIOUS WOUNDING AFTER SHOOTING: Fairfax County police on July 30 at 4:52 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in the Dunn Loring area. Officers’ investigation revealed the victim...
VIENNA, VA
sungazette.news

Letter: Arlington board forcing upzoning against will of public

Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
sungazette.news

Gear up for traffic challenges on Columbia Pike

Construction along Columbia Pike between South Wakefield Street and South George Mason Drive is likely to make life a drag for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists between now and the estimated completion in January. Those who can “are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays,” Arlington officials said in announcing...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Editor’s Notebook: Smart move on substitutes

On very rare occasions, we the newspaper and I the individual might be just a smidge critical of the running of local school districts. Not sure if anyone has noticed, but it sometimes veiled references to my discontent surface in blogs or on the editorial page. [I did that last...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Departing-in-2023 Foust still has much on his plate

Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy