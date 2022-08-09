Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
sungazette.news
Arlington swimmers win multiple races at all-stars
Violet Mullen for the Overlee Flying Fish and Diego Ramos of the Fort Myer Squids were the two double-race winners from Arlington pools at recent season-ending individual all-star swimming meets. Also, Mac Marsh for Arlington’s Knights of Columbus Holy Mackerels won a race and finished second in two others.
sungazette.news
Vienna Post 180 team selects its 2022 MVP
As a result of his all-around versatile and productive performance, Bannon Brazell was chosen as Vienna Post 180’s Most Valuable Player for the 2022 American Legion summer baseball season. Brazell played three positions – third base, he caught and pitched – for Vienna, helping the team win the District...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: A cramped venue
The grounds for this summer’s site of the Northern Virginia Swimming League’s individual all-star meet at Orange Hunt pool in Springfield weren’t nearly as spacious compared to other recent venues for the organization’s big season-ending event. Instead of being assembled on a big grassy adjacent field,...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: The great sounds of Wooden bats
It was pleasing to see and even more impressive and satisfying to hear wooden bats being used in a local baseball league this summer. For the first time in the Northern Virginia College League’s three-year summer existence, all of the players for the six teams used wooden bats this year. Aluminum bats were used the past two campaigns.
sungazette.news
Renovations, expansions mean no summer down time at FCPS
Most students and teachers have taken the summer off, but Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has been busy with its usual tall order of school renovations and additions. Improvements now are in progress at these schools in the Sun Gazette’s readership area:. • Dunn Loring Elementary is in the...
sungazette.news
Commentary: Va. visitors deserve a quicker welcome (center)
My wife and I were driving south on Virginia’s Interstate 395 from D.C. and planning to stop at some nice place to rest right off the highway before continuing on with our long road trip to Florida. We drove for over an hour looking for such a rest stop...
sungazette.news
Number of Arlington students staying ‘virtual’ set to plunge
The number of Arlington Public Schools students using the “virtual-learning” option for the coming school year will be down more than 90 percent from last year, according to new figures, owing largely in a change to how online learning is being delivered. There were 533 students in the...
sungazette.news
Arlington History, 8/11/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• A state commission is studying whether to expand Virginia’s public-education system from 11 grades to 12. •• The Arlington County ambulance now has a two-way radio. •• Arlington Hospital is reporting a shortage of emergency-room nurses.
sungazette.news
Vienna public-works director heads downstate
Vienna Public Works Director Michael Gallagher stepped down Aug. 5 for family reasons and will relocate to the Blacksburg area, town officials said. “Vienna is a really great place and holds a special place in my heart,” Gallagher said in a statement issued by the town Aug. 9. “I’m really going to miss everyone here.”
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Smoke’em if you got’em
It’s summertime so let’s dip one more time into the archives of the Northern Virginia Sun, dialing it back to this week in 1971. A new survey of America’s high-schoolers was out that week, and it appears that 29% of boys and 27% of girls acknowledged smoking regularly. (Smoking what, exactly, appears to not have been part of the survey.)
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Well, that’s a ringing endorsement!
I actually haven’t given much thought to Alexandria since that day so long ago when I popped out of mommy at Alexandria Hospital on my way to, well, whatever my life has become. (I was a crank in many ways even then, but there’s no truth to the rumor...
sungazette.news
Arts agencies from Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax teaming up
Local arts agencies from Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria on Aug. 8 announced the formation of the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies to expand resources and opportunities for artists and arts organizations throughout the region. The effort is comprised of staff from Alexandria Office of the...
sungazette.news
Police Beat, 8/11/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On July 31 at 1:45 a.m., an individual became involved in a verbal dispute with two others in the 300 block of Wilson Boulevard when the incident escalated into a physical altercation that resulted in the victim being stabbed, Arlington police said.
sungazette.news
Low-inventory dam in local real-estate market finally bursts
Forty consecutive months of year-over-year declines in the number of homes listed for sale across the Washington region came to a screeching end in July, when inventory spiked 15.6 percent compared to a year before. While the inventory of condominiums available for prospective purchasers was down, the number of single-family...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 8/11/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. VIENNA MAN CHARGED WITH MALICIOUS WOUNDING AFTER SHOOTING: Fairfax County police on July 30 at 4:52 p.m. responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 8400 block of Wesleyan Street in the Dunn Loring area. Officers’ investigation revealed the victim...
sungazette.news
Letter: Arlington board forcing upzoning against will of public
Editor: We have lived in Arlington for 54 years. My husband was a lieutenant (j.g.) in the Navy when we were transferred here from Connecticut. We fortunately found a little house on 35th Street North with a yard and a good school district for our two children. We had nice neighbors; many who were here on foreign assignment, which offered lots of interesting gatherings.
sungazette.news
Gear up for traffic challenges on Columbia Pike
Construction along Columbia Pike between South Wakefield Street and South George Mason Drive is likely to make life a drag for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists between now and the estimated completion in January. Those who can “are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays,” Arlington officials said in announcing...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Smart move on substitutes
On very rare occasions, we the newspaper and I the individual might be just a smidge critical of the running of local school districts. Not sure if anyone has noticed, but it sometimes veiled references to my discontent surface in blogs or on the editorial page. [I did that last...
sungazette.news
Departing-in-2023 Foust still has much on his plate
Deciding to step down in 2023 was not easy, but Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) is ready to try some new challenges. “I love the job and the people I work with, but I decided that I wanted to spend more time with my family and do other things before I decide to fully retire,” said Foust, who announced his intentions at the Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 2 meeting.
sungazette.news
Supervisors buy in, literally and figuratively, to affordable-housing project
Fairfax County’s run of affordable-housing projects continued Aug. 2 when the Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 to authorize $33.3 million to fund development of a 453-unit project in west McLean. The Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) will lend the builder, SCG Development Partners LLC, $12,606,290 from the...
