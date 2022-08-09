Read full article on original website
Roundup: Northridge girls soccer ties Wellington in debut
Ava Kercher made 12 saves for the Northridge girls soccer team Friday, preserving a 2-2 tie at Wellington in the Vikings' first match in program history. Ruby Cermak had a goal and an assist for the Vikings. Macey Van Fossen also scored. ...
Storm secure No. 4 seed, spoil Fowles' home finale for Lynx
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Charles had 23 points and nine rebounds, Jewell Loyd scored 21 points and the Seattle Storm secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 96-69 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night, spoiling Sylvia Fowles’ final regular-season home game. Seattle (22-13), which closes the season on Sunday against first-place Las Vegas, will host a first-round series next week against the Washington Mystics. Minnesota (14-21) plays at Connecticut on Sunday, hoping for the final playoff spot. Fowles, who helped Minnesota win two WNBA titles, retires as the league’s career leader in field-goal...
Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper to play for Team USA in 2023 World Baseball Classic
With the 2023 World Baseball Classic scheduled to begin in March, rosters for the international tournament are beginning to take shape. Defending champion, Team USA, has added yet another superstar to the squad. Phillies All-Star outfielder and the reigning National League MVP, Bryce Harper, is the newest addition to the...
