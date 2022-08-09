GameStop, Signify Health And Some Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.

CyberOptics Corporation CYBE climbed 29% to settle at $53.03 after Nordson said it would acquire the CyberOptics for $54 per share.

Professional Holding Corp. PFHD gained 28% to close at $29.65 after Seacoast announced an agreement to acquire the company in a transaction valued at $488.6 million.

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL gained 20.6% to close at $117.00 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV jumped 19.9% to settle at $13.21.

monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 17.8% to close at $150.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Wayfair Inc. W jumped 15.3% to close at $71.85. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $65.

Nuvei Corporation NVEI gained 12.1% to close at $42.06.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI jumped 11.5% to settle at $17.03.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS gained 11.5% to settle at $59.19 after the company and Qualcomm announced they will more than double their global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.

Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 11% to close at $22.05. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 10.3% to close at $4.30. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher amid continued legalization optimism.

AppLovin Corporation APP jumped 10.1% to close at $40.14. Shares of software companies traded higher amid a pullback in treasury yields.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 9.9% to close at $36.79.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 9.8% to settle at $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR jumped 9.3% to close at $141.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

RingCentral, Inc. RNG gained 9.2% to close at $52.15 after MKM Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $80 price target.

Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV gained 9.1% to settle at $29.84.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST climbed 9% to close at $32.27.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS gained 8.8% to settle at $40.61. Goldman Sachs maintained Doximity with a Buy and lowered the price target from $53 to $46.

GameStop Corp. GME climbed 8.6% to settle at $43.45 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 8.3% to close at $258.59.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 8% to close at $23.96 on continued volatility. The company recently reported Q2 earnings and the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.

Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 8% to close at $26.58 in sympathy with competitor Monday.com which reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and full year guidance.

The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 5.4% to settle at $10.27.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.3% to close at $98.02 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 4.8% to close at $106.74 amid positive commentary from analysts at JP Morgan and Guggenheim.