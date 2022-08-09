ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameStop, Signify Health And Some Other Big Gainers From Monday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrOpN_0hA8m8Go00

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline results from its Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 trial of KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) in adults with schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with KarXT demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 9.6-point reduction in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to placebo. The company also posted a Q2 loss of $2.17 per share.

CyberOptics Corporation CYBE climbed 29% to settle at $53.03 after Nordson said it would acquire the CyberOptics for $54 per share.

Professional Holding Corp. PFHD gained 28% to close at $29.65 after Seacoast announced an agreement to acquire the company in a transaction valued at $488.6 million.

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL gained 20.6% to close at $117.00 on volatility following the company's IPO on Friday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation BGFV jumped 19.9% to settle at $13.21.

monday.com Ltd. MNDY jumped 17.8% to close at $150.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

Wayfair Inc. W jumped 15.3% to close at $71.85. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $70 to $65.

Nuvei Corporation NVEI gained 12.1% to close at $42.06.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. EXPI jumped 11.5% to settle at $17.03.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. GFS gained 11.5% to settle at $59.19 after the company and Qualcomm announced they will more than double their global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.

Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 11% to close at $22.05. CVS Health Corporation CVS is considering a bid for Signify Health, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY gained 10.3% to close at $4.30. Shares of cannabis companies traded higher amid continued legalization optimism.

AppLovin Corporation APP jumped 10.1% to close at $40.14. Shares of software companies traded higher amid a pullback in treasury yields.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE gained 9.9% to close at $36.79.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX rose 9.8% to settle at $7.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR jumped 9.3% to close at $141.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

RingCentral, Inc. RNG gained 9.2% to close at $52.15 after MKM Partners initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $80 price target.

Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV gained 9.1% to settle at $29.84.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST climbed 9% to close at $32.27.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS gained 8.8% to settle at $40.61. Goldman Sachs maintained Doximity with a Buy and lowered the price target from $53 to $46.

GameStop Corp. GME climbed 8.6% to settle at $43.45 amid significant social media mentions over the weekend.

Dillard's, Inc. DDS gained 8.3% to close at $258.59.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC gained 8% to close at $23.96 on continued volatility. The company recently reported Q2 earnings and the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.

Asana, Inc. ASAN gained 8% to close at $26.58 in sympathy with competitor Monday.com which reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and full year guidance.

The Gap, Inc. GPS jumped 5.4% to settle at $10.27.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN rose 5.3% to close at $98.02 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Citigroup, on Friday, maintained Coinbase Global with a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR gained 4.8% to close at $106.74 amid positive commentary from analysts at JP Morgan and Guggenheim.

Benzinga

